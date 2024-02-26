ZiFM shines at the NAMA awards

STAFF REPORTER

ZiFM Stereo, the country’s leading commercial radio station, has demonstrated its worth by scooped the top prize at the 22nd edition of the annual National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) held on Saturday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

ZiFM Stereo had two nominees for the award, which had the theme #Kwan22. They were Chamvary (real name Rumbidzayi Mugwira) and MisRed (Samantha Musa). Star FM was represented by KVG (Kudzai Violet Gwara).

Chamvary scooped the Best Journalist Radio gong. In 2022, she also took home the prize.

Dancehall president Winky D was voted the People’s Choice winner, demonstrating his continued popularity.

Feli Nandi, who won the Outstanding Female Artist of the Year award, was one of the recipients.

The Outstanding Theatre Actor honor went to Dean Jones.

John Mabuyane’s A High School Diary won the Outstanding Film and Television Production prize.

Kinah The Music was named the Most Promising Newcomer.

At the glitzy awards ceremony, which was attended by government officials, creative community leaders, and performers of all genres, fashion was king.

For those who follow showbiz concerns and creatives, it was undoubtedly a great evening.

The event planners deserve praise for their impressive performance, since they initiated and concluded the ceremony on time, in contrast to past editions.

