Zim fights to keep cholera at bay

CLOUDINE MATOLA AND TENDAIISHE NYAMUKUNDA

 

The number of suspected cases of cholera  in Zimbabwe has  increased to 20121 as of January 23 2024  from 19915 recorded on January 22 2023, whilst confirmed and suspected deaths have risen to 447, Business Times can report.

The nation has been battling to contain the disease  since the epidemic started in February 2023.

According to Douglas Mombeshora, the Minister of Health and Child Care, in order to control  disease the government was now treating diarrhea cases  as cholera  in order to manage it.

“As of 23 January 2024, our cumulative suspected  cases are now 20 121 and  l want to emphasize that we are talking of the figures that had been recorded since the beginning  of this cholera outbreak in February  last year. This figure covers a period of almost  12 months.  And l want you to note that l have said suspected cases because we are now treating any diarrhoea cases as cholera for management  purpose  so that we don’t delay managing and lose life,” he said.

Mombeshora added that the fatality rate stands at 1.8% of the 100 000 whilst other countries have recorded a much higher rate.

“We have managed to have a very low case fatality rate compared to other countries in Africa. Our case fatality rates at the moment stand at 1.8% of the 100 000 whereas in other countries it’s much much higher than that and um WHO accepts a case fatality rate of one percent it means our management of cases is quite good despite all these diarrhea cases,” he said.

Furthermore, Mombeshora stated that six deaths had been reported in the previous 24 hours, which is a significant number given that death is unacceptable.

Mombeshora said most affected  areas are in Harare, Chitungwiza, Buhera, Chiredzi, Mazowe and Mbire these are our hotspots.

Also, active  cholera treatment cases in Harare are 153, with Masvingo province having 56, Manicaland 54.

Harare has  four huge cholera treatment  centres  and Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital (BRIDH) in Mbare has been designated  for the treatment of cholera.

Minister Mombeshora said that effective measures are being taken to deal with the outbreak  of cholera cases such as the vaccination program which will be done in the coming months and drilling of boreholes among other measures.

 


