ZERA slashes fuel price | Business Times

TANATSWA KANDENGA

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reduced the price of petrol and diesel with effect from Monday.

Fuel is a major cost driver.

Petrol now costs US$1.56 a litre, down from US$1.65 a litre, and diesel costs US$1.74 per litre, down from US$1.79 per litre.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” ZERA said in a statement.

