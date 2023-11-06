43
5
18
2
29
37
26
23
1
35
44
47
24
16
34
25
33
39
31
21
22
10
14
45
11
7
20
50
32
30
49
9
13
48
15
38
3
4
40
8
46

ZERA slashes fuel price | Business Times

140 Less than a minute

TANATSWA KANDENGA

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reduced  the price of petrol and diesel with effect from Monday.

Fuel is a major cost driver.

Petrol now costs US$1.56 a litre, down from US$1.65 a litre, and diesel costs US$1.74 per litre, down from US$1.79 per litre.

“The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E20. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations,” ZERA said in a statement.

 


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Kamungeremu retains ZNCC presidency | Business Times

Kamungeremu retains ZNCC presidency | Business Times

Kagame: Africa’s knight in shining armour

Kagame: Africa’s knight in shining armour

Guess Which Zim Celeb Thought He Was Cool Back In The Day?

Guess Which Zim Celeb Thought He Was Cool Back In The Day?

"I remain the king of Zim dancehall" - Souljah Love

“I remain the king of Zim dancehall” – Souljah Love

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo