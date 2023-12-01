Zimplats hands over classroom blocks

KENNETH MASWERA

Zimbabwe’s largest platinum miner, Zimplats, this week handed over two classroom blocks and ablution facilities to authorities at Turf Primary School in Mhondoro Ngezi district.

Zimplats spent US$380 000 building the facilities in an attempt to relieve congestion at the elementary school.

Marian Chombo, the minister of Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution, formally handed them over to the Mhondoro Ngezi Rural District Council.

“Behind this metamorphosis is largely Zimplats, which has been implementing life-changing projects in this town. As with any growth in population, the educational facilities in Turf Town are struggling to cope with demand.

“Turf Primary School has been no exception despite the best efforts of the local authority, represented here by its chairman and chief executive,” Chombo said.

Approximately 3,000 students from Turf Town, which is expanding quickly, are enrolled in the school.

However, some students have been learning in difficult circumstances as a result of inadequate infrastructure, which has caught Zimplats’ attention and prompted their intervention.

Zimplats’ Head of Corporate Affairs, Busi Chindove (pictured), spoke on behalf of CEO Alex Mhembere, stating that the company’s objective in investing in the education sector was to enhance the future for students and the community.

“The purpose of our existence is to create a better future for our stakeholders, who include the communities within our footprint. In doing so, we are guided by our values of respect, care and delivery. For us at Zimplats, creating social impact among our stakeholders is integral to the way in which we do business. We focus on four main pillars namely: Education and skills development, community well-being, local enterprise development and infrastructure development,” Chindove said.

She added: “This will go a long way in improving the teacher-to-student-ratio from an average of 1:55 to 1:40 in what could also enhance the learning environment and pass rates.”

Projects started by Zimplats over the years have also benefited a number of schools in the Mhondoro-Ngezi and Chegutu districts.

These include St Michaels, David Guzuzu, Rutara Primary, Saruwe Primary, Marshal Hartley, Saruwe Secondary, Wanganui Primary and Wanganui Secondary.

Related