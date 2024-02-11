A Timeline Of King Charles’ Health Issues Before Cancer Diagnosis

Source: MEGA King Charles was diagnosed with cancer following his prostate surgery. Feb. 11 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

King Charles Was Rushed to Hospital as a Child

Source: MEGA King Charles was the longest-serving British heir apparent.

One of King Charles III‘s earliest issues occurred as a child. He revealed he was taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital to prevent his appendix from exploding at that time. “I got here just in time before the thing exploded and was happily operated on and looked after by the nurses,” he said of the hospital visit.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles’ ‘Sausage Fingers’

Source: MEGA He became an heir apparent when he was 3 years old.

King Charles’ “sausage fingers” have gone viral several times over the past few years. Royal fans and even family members have expressed their fears as his fingers’ appearance might be caused by a fluid build-up or a sign of other health conditions. Still, the reigning monarch previously spoke about it in a letter to a friend after Prince William’s birth. “I can’t tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine,” he wrote, per Howard Hodgson‘s biography Charles, The Man Who Will Be King. King Charles has constantly joked about his fingers, but he never opened up about the cause of the condition.

King Charles Got Involved in a 1980 Polo Accident

Source: MEGA King Charles ascended the throne at 73.

In 1980, King Charles sustained injuries after his horse threw him off and kicked him during a polo match at Windsor. He received six stitches after the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

He Lost His Voice in Another Polo Accident

Source: MEGA King Charles III’s diagnosis was announced on Monday.

He added another sporting injury under his belt when he lost his voice for 10 days after he was hit in the throat during a match. He regained his speech afterward.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Collapsed in 1980

Source: MEGA King Charles decided to retire from playing polo when he was 57.

While participating in a game in Florida, King Charles collapsed and received a saline drip. While the public urged him to give up polo, he refused to do so and continued playing the sport after the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

More Polo Accidents Happened

Source: MEGA King Charles played polo for more than 40 years.

King Charles got involved in more polo accidents after not giving up the sport. In 1990, he broke his right arm after a fall during a polo match. The injury required him to undergo the same operation twice because one of the fractures left him in great pain after failing to heal. Two years later, King Charles had a torn cartilage in his left knee before hurting himself again and triggering an old back injury. His other polo injuries in the years thereafter included a broken rib in 1998 and a minor shoulder fracture in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

He Had a Skiing Accident

Source: MEGA King Charles was reportedly distressed when he was lifted off the slope at that time.

MORE ON: King Charles III

In 1988, King Charles lost a friend, Major Hugh Lindsay, when an avalanche occurred while skiing on a difficult slope on Gotschnagrat Mountain. According to Buckingham Palace, Lindsay and Patti Palmer-Tomkinson failed to take cover, leaving the latter with severe leg injuries. Meanwhile, Lindsay was thrown 400 meters down by the avalanche and got buried in snow. “As soon as the danger had passed, Prince Charles, the guide and a Swiss police officer, who was skiing with the party, raced back to help the victims, digging with their bare hands in the snow to reach them,” BBC reported. The victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where Lindsay was pronounced dead on arrival.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Had a Hernia Operation

Source: MEGA King Charles’ love for polo earned him the nickname’ action man.’

King Charles underwent a routine hernia operation in 2003 at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London. He greeted royal fans at that time and joked, “Hernia today, gone tomorrow,” before leaving the medical facility.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Had a Non-Cancerous Growth Removed

Source: MEGA King Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, is the first in the line of succession.

The Clarence House spokesman said in May 2008 that King Charles underwent an operation to remove a non-cancerous growth from the side of his nose. He covered the mark using a small white bandage during a tree-planting ceremony days after the procedure. The late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II underwent similar procedures in 1996 and 2003, respectively.

Article continues below advertisement

He Caught COVID-19 Twice

Source: MEGA He will begin treatment and do “behind the scenes” duties from home.

King Charles caught COVID-19 not only once but twice. He first tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 but only had mild symptoms. He self-isolated for seven days at the Balmoral Estate before resuming his duties. He caught the virus again in February 2022, days after he and his wife, Queen Camilla, attended an event where top government officials were present.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Also Has Constant Neck and Back Pain

Source: MEGA Before becoming the king, he founded nearly 20 charities as the Prince of Wales.

King Charles’ son Prince Harry wrote in his memoir, Spare, that the patriarch exercises at home to manage his “constant” neck and back pain. These problems are seemingly caused by the degenerative disc at the back of his spine, leaving him in pain. To diminish it, he constantly embarks on his royal tours with a cushion. He also has a velvet cushion on his chair during state banquets at the Buckingham Palace.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Underwent Prostate Surgery

Source: MEGA King Charles will continue signing paperwork and taking meetings from the comfort of the palace.

The Buckingham Palace issued a statement in January confirming that King Charles would undergo a medical procedure for his enlarged prostate. “His Majesty’s condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the announcement continued. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Source: MEGA King Charles was spotted attending a Sunday church service a day before the cancer diagnosis announcement.