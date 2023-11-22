Africa Fest Harmonizes Global Amapiano Surge with SAMA Integration – The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) unveiled the triumphs of this year’s South African Music Awards (SAMAs) during a dazzling ceremony at SunBet Arena in Pretoria. The awards took place on Saturday 18 November.

The star-studded line-up: DBN Gogo, Pabi Cooper, Uncle Waffles, Kamo Mphela, Makhadzi, Mas-Musiq, Sam Deep, Samthing Soweto, Nkosozana Daughter, DJ Stokie and Lesego M.

Amapiano has become a standout example of why Africa is at the forefront of the world. This international phenomenon of ‘new’ music gender, born in South African townships has taken over the world.

The Evening Unfolds…

The SAMA29 red carpet kicked off at 16:00. The broadcast section was beamed live from the Arena on SABC1 at 20:00. The after-party courtesy of Africa Fest commenced at the end of the show.

“I was thrilled with how all the elements came together. How we were able to create a world-class production with electrifying performances and dancers.” ~ Ceehle Suntele, AfricaFest Spokesperson.

Africa Fest -The New Amapiano Event

Africa Fest is the newest African flagship event to celebrate and showcase the best Amapiano artists on home soil. This, with a good balance between DJs and performers.

The partnership with SAMA29 also highlighted the importance of Amapiano as a genre. Some of the performers took home multiple awards.

A Brief Run through of the winners

The night belonged to Amapiano maestro Kabza De Small, who clinched an impressive four awards. Notable victories include the coveted Best Duo/Group of The Year alongside DJ Maphorisa, Best Produced Album, Best Amapiano Album, and Best Kwaito Album.

Gospel sensation Ntokozo Mbambo shone brightly, securing three accolades, including Female Artist of The Year, Album of the Year, and Best Contemporary Faith Album. AKA, in a poignant posthumous moment, claimed Male Artist of The Year and Best Collaboration for ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ featuring Nasty C. His album, ‘Mass Country,’ was also recognized as the Best Engineered Album.

Africori, a powerhouse in the music industry, celebrated a triumphant night, bagging three awards. Their wins included Best Afropop Album for Sjava, Best Hip-Hop Album for MashBeatz, and Best Traditional Music Album for Makhadzi.

The Newcomer of the Year title was bestowed upon Amapiano sensation Myztro for ‘2.0 Nkwari.’ Makhadzi’s ‘African Queen 2.0’ earned her the Best Traditional Album award. Mörda emerged victorious in the categories of Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year for ‘Ndinovalo.’ This was shared with Yallunder. Lloyiso‘s ‘Seasons’ won him the prestigious Best Pop Album accolade.

K.O’s track ‘Sete,’ featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie, claimed the SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award and CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award. Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode received the International Achievement Award for the Grammy-winning track ‘Bayethe.’

In a touching tribute, the Lifetime Achievement awards were presented to Mandoza and Gloria Bosman. This, alongside Ihhashi Elimhlophe and Pops Mohamed. Awarded for their outstanding contributions to the music industry.

The first batch of winners in the non-broadcast categories included Nduduzo Makhathini for Best Jazz Album. Khuzani for Best Maskandi Album, and Dumi Mkokstad for Best Traditional Faith Album. Bernice West and Nathi were honored with the Beste Pop Album. Also, Best African Adult Contemporary Album awards, respectively.

Nhlanhla Sibisi (RiSA CEO) Gives Thanks

Reflecting on the challenges faced, RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi expressed gratitude. To the artists, industry professionals, guest presenters, and hosts for making SAMAs29 a memorable celebration of SA’s music & entertainment industry. Sibisi congratulated all the winners and wished them continued success in the world of music.

“SAMAs29 was filled with challenges, but we celebrated our winners through collaboration. We are grateful for the love South Africa has shown for its music and entertainment industry. Congratulations to all our winners, and may their careers shine as brightly as this unforgettable evening,” Sibisi concluded.

See the full list of SAMA winners below

Female Artist of the Year

Ntokozo Mbambo – Lavish Worship

Kelly Khumalo – From A God To A King

Sincerely Anne – To Whom It May Concern

Hle – Take Heart

Thandi Ntuli – Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë

Male Artist of the Year

AKA – Mass Country

Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1

Sjava – Isibuko

K.O – SR3

Lloyiso – Seasons

Duo/Group of the Year

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small – Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena

DJ Maphorisa and Visca – Ba Straata

Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain

Mafikizolo – Idwala

Msaki and Tubatsi – Synthetic Hearts

Album of the Year

Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Mass Country – AKA

SR3 – K.O

Isibuko – Sjava

KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small

Newcomer of the Year

Myztro – 2.0 Nkwari

Blakka Yut – Unleashed

Sincerely Anne – To Whom It May Concern

Lloyiso – Seasons

Venom and Shishiliza – Love Is Pain

Best Amapiano Album

KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small

Amukelani – Kelvin Momo

Ba Straata – DJ Maphorisa and Visca

2.0 Nkwari – Myztro

Scorpion Kings Live Sun Arena – DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

Best Collaboration

AKA featuring Nasty C – Lemons (Lemonade)

K.O, Young Stunna featuring Blxckie – Sete

DJ Maphorisa and Visca featuring 2woshortrsa, Stompiiey, ShaunMusiQ, Ftears and Madumane – Ba Straata

Morda featuring Oscar Mbo and Murumba Pitch – Mohigan Sun

AKA featuring Kiddominant – Company

Best Hip Hop Album

This Is Religion – MashBeatz

Mass Country – AKA

SR3 – K.O

Life is Gangsta – Thato Saul

Diaspora – Maglera Doe Boy

Best Traditional Album

African Queen 2.0 – Makhadzi

Ke Bone Molelo O Timile – MmaAusi

A Reyeng Bahurutshe – Oarabele France Makgore

Obe Happy – Molebatsi Tsotetsi

Inkabi Nation – Big Zulu

Beste Pop

Jona – Bernice van der Westhuizen

Insomnia – Brendan Peyper

Loufi Flippen Loufi – Ifan-Luc Carlo Handel

Hittegolf – Brandon Eloff

Die Onbekende – Renier van der Westhuizen

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Dark Secrets – Louise Carver

Bait For Steps Forward – Nobuhle Ashanti

Memories – Drakensberg Boys Choir

Ndikhethiwe – Vusi Nova

Love – Viwo Kulati

Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album

Toe Roep Ek Jou Naam – Jan Blohm & Ryno Velvet

Sing, Hoop, Weerklink – Prop

Skree Net Sag – Alter Ego

Ep In F – Herman Kleinhans

Jagvat – Jan Rhaap

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Usiba Lwe Gazi – Nathi

Celebrating African Song – Dumza Maswana,

Smile – Choko

I am Gold – S’nazo

Ubuhle Ubuhle – Lethiwe Sithole

Best Alternative Album

On the Romance of Being – Desire Marea

Glitch Vol 2: The Future Is Now – uBeyond

Synthetic Hearts – Msaki and Tubatsi

Blue Lawns – The Great Yawn

Leaving All The Time – Bye Beneco

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Emmanuel – JTG Gospel Choir

Mantswe A Supileng – Spiritual Gospel Choir

Ikhoni Mfuyo – In Zion of Christ

Ba Ya Mo Nyatsa – Wacha Mkhukhu Wachumlilo

Ntate Le Rato La Hao – Ingqayizivele Gospel Choir

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Fire Beast – Vox Chamber Choir and Franco Prinsloo

Live in Europe 22 – CH2

One Night On Earth – Derek Gripper

Maike – Juliet String Quartet

Sanctuary – Carol Thorns

Best Reggae Album

Unleashed – Blakka Yut

Youth’s Cry – Botanist Mr Lamington

Red Carpet Live – Maximum Stylez

Flight More Riddim – Blackness Blue Productions

Healing – Lavoro Duro

Best R&B Album

But Could The Moments in Between – Ndumiso Manana

Germander II – Lesego Kyle Mnyandu

4LUV (Deluxe) – Sihle Sithole

Bad Weather – Nanette Siphesihle

Passion Fruit – Kabomo

Best Dance Album

Asante – Morda

Next Level – Russell Zuma

The Gospel According to Artwork Sounds – Grain

WL4OM – Bonga Ntozini

A New Dawn – Siyanda Makanya

Best Rock Album

Kanniedood – Francois Badenhorst

Fine Thanks, and You? – Russell Coward

Hellcats – End of Days – Warwick Rautenbach/Alessandro Benigno

Fuzigish – Malcolm King

Testify – Basson Laubscher

Best Afropop Album

Isibuko – Sjava

From A God to A King – Kelly Khumalo

Idwala – Mafikizolo

Love is Pain – Venom

Ekhayakomama – Philadlozi Mfekayi

Best Traditional Faith Album

The Overflow – Dumi Mkokstad

Hoja Ke Sena Wena – IPCC

Ndiyabulela – Tsholofelo Ntuli

The Grace Encounter Vol. 1 – Phumulani Radebe

Sedi Laka – Brown Mosiapoa

Best Contemporary Faith Album

Lavish Worship – Ntokozo Mbambo

Mhalamhala – Brenden Praise

Take Heart – Hle

Restored: The Jesus Collective – The Jesus Collective

Hope – Vincent Jiyane

Best Jazz Album

In the Spirit of Ntu – Nduduzo Makhathini

Isambulu – Linda Sikhakhane

Blk Elija & The Children of Meroe – Thandi Ntuli

The 1st Gospel – Mthunzi Mvubu

Finish the Sun – Shane Cooper and Mabuta

Best Produced Music Video

Shine – Elaine (producer: Shayna Gianelli; director: Jesse Ray Diamond)

Lemons (Lemonade) – AKA featuring Nasty C (producer: Tebogo Mabaso; director: Nate Thomas)

Sete – K.O featuring Young Stunna & Blxckie (producer: K.O, Tsholofelo Moremedi, Ted Magerman; director: Ted Magerman)

Be Free – Desire Marea (producer: Will Nicholson; Director: Imraan Christian

Been Thinking – Tyla (producer: Jimi Adesanya; director: Meiji Alabi)

Best Produced Album

KOA II Part 1 – Kabza De Small (producer: Leslie George Theko, Artwork Sound, Da Muziqal Chef, Mdu aka TRP, Stakev, DJ Maphorisa and Felo Le Tee)

Things We Don’t Talk About – Jimmy Nevis (producer: Darren Petersen)

Amukelani – Kelvin Momo (producer: Kelvin Momo)

Lindokuhle – Lindokuhle (producer: Mthunzi, Howard, Herc, Tshepo Morone, DJ Maphorisa, Masiano)

Isibuko – Sjava (producer: Delayde, Ruff, Jah Cool)

Best Engineered Album

Mass Country – AKA (engineered & produced by Robin Kohl and Itu)

To Whom it May Concern – Sincerely Anne (engineered and produced by Tjaart van der Walt and Daniel Baron)

Kanniedood – Francois van Coke (engineered & produced by Taylor Soundworks)

Blk Elijah & The Children of Meroë – Thandi Ntuli (engineered & produced by Shane, Tshepo, Thandi & Clinton)

Isibuko – Sjava, (engineered & produced by Ruff)

Best Pop Album

Seasons – Lloyiso

Things We Don’t Talk About – Jimmy Nevis

Heard You Got Love – Jeremy Loops

Game Over – Tyler Page

Petrichor – Amy Lilley

Remix of the Year

Ndinovalo – Morda

Sete – K.O featuring Young Stunna, Oxlade & Diamond Platnumz

Hayii Citizen Deep Remix – Citizen Deep X Mzux Maen ft Yasmin Levy

Au Dede – Karyendasoul

Tobesta Remake – Myztro featuring Focalistic, Daliwonga, Shaunmusiq and Ftears

Best Maskandi Album

Umqhele Nethawula – Khuzani

Ngeke Ungiphathe – Menzi

Is’khiye Se-Coldroom – Thokozani Langa

Iphakade Lami – Abafana Bakamgqumeni

Home Alone – Inkos’yamagcokama

Best Kwaito Album

Speak n Vrostaan – Kwesta and Kabza De Small

R Mashesha – Big Nuz

I Am Who I Am – Nkiyase

Jukebox – Shisaboy

Barabbas – Taylor K

Best Gqom Album

Meeting with the King – DJ Lag

Fikelephi – Sizwe Mdlalose

Love & Light – Cairo CPT

Nande 2.0 – DJ Sandiso

Ithuba – Newlandz Finest

Rest of Africa Award

Sounds of Peace – Moreira Chonguiça

Sad Romance – CKay

Timeless – Davido

Worry – Lyre

Dynastie – Ferre Gola

SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award

‘Sete’ ft. Young Stunna & Blxckie

CAPASSO Most Streamed Song Award

‘Sete’ ft. Young Stunna & Blxckie

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mandoza (posthumous)

Ihhashi Elimhlophe

Gloria Bosman(posthumous)

Pops Mohamed

International Achievement

Wouter Kellerman

Zakes Bantwini

Nomcebo Zikode

Record of the Year

‘Stimela’ – 2Point1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

Music Video of the Year

‘Stimela’ – 2Point1 ft. Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

If you enjoyed reading ‘Africa Fest Harmonizes Global Amapiano Surge with SAMA Integration’, read more about Africa Fest here