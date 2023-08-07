Alex FM Celebrates Women’s Day with a Spectacular Programme Honouring Banyana Banyana’s Triumph

Alex FM, in partnership with esteemed sponsors Foraha Executive Healthcare and Wellness, Drip Lab, The Share Button, Iconic Hands Foundation, and Oyana Women’s Health, is thrilled to announce an extraordinary Women’s Day programme on the 9th of August 2023. This event aims to celebrate the momentous victory of the South African women’s soccer team, Banyana Banyana, in qualifying for the World Cup Knockouts. Additionally, it provides a platform to address critical gender-related issues and empower women through open discussions and dialogue.

Programme Highlights

Alex FM has curated a remarkable Women’s Day programme, featuring various activities and discussions:

Celebrating Banyana Banyana’s Historic Triumph:

The event will commence with a heartfelt celebration honoring the outstanding achievement of Banyana Banyana in qualifying for the World Cup Knockouts. This remarkable accomplishment serves as a testament to the talent and determination of our soccer queens.

On-Air Discussion – Empowering Voices:

Alex FM will host an open discussion on-air, inviting influential members of Banyana Banyana, sports experts, and women leaders to share their experiences and insights. The focus will be on addressing gender equity, inequality, and other pressing issues that resonate with our audience.

Off-Air Podcast Setup – Continuing the Conversation:

The conversation does not end on-air. In a podcast setup, we will continue to explore the themes discussed, fostering deeper interactions, and encouraging women to share their thoughts and advice in an informal setting.

#SuitUpFor_BanyanaBanyana:

A highlight of the programme is the #SuitUpFor_BanyanaBanyana concept.

We invite women, both in-studio and across our listeners, to express solidarity and support by dressing up in suits on the day. This unique dress code celebrates the strength and resilience of our soccer queens.

Engaging Audiences through Social Media:

Our social media team will be working diligently to capture audiences’ attention and promote active participation in the Women’s Day programme. Regular posts on various platforms will raise awareness, encourage dialogue, and inspire women to join us in celebrating Banyana Banyana’s success and advocating for gender equality. Follow @AlexFM89.1 to stay updated and be part of the conversation

Event Details:

Date: 9th August 2023

Time: 09:00 to 12:00

Venue: Alex FM Studios

Supporting Sponsors:

Alex FM is proud to collaborate with the following brands, each playing a significant role in making this event a success: Foraha Executive Healthcare and Wellness: A leading advocate of women’s health and well being, providing top-notch healthcare services. Drip Lab: Committed to promoting self-care and mental wellness among individuals. The Share Button: A platform for sharing untold stories and empowering experiences Iconic Hands Foundation: A non-profit organization dedicated to supporting women’s empowerment initiatives. Oyana Women’s Health: A champion in providing high-quality healthcare services exclusively for women.

Quotes:

Karabo Masemola, Presenter at Alex FM, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “We are delighted to celebrate Banyana Banyana’s incredible achievement and create a platform for meaningful discussions on gender related issues. This Women’s Day programme is a testament to our commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality.”

About Alex FM:

Alex FM is a prominent community radio station that has been serving the Alexandra township and its surrounding areas for 29 years. As a vital voice within the community, our station is dedicated to empowering, entertaining, and informing our diverse audience. We strive to be a catalyst for positive change, promoting social cohesion and inclusivity.

Our programming covers a wide range of topics, including education, health, arts, culture, and sports, providing valuable information and entertainment to our listeners. By amplifying local voices and stories, we foster a sense of belonging and pride within our community, ensuring that every individual’s voice is heard and valued.

Alex FM remains committed to its mission of enriching lives, celebrating achievements, and addressing societal challenges through impactful broadcasting and community engagement initiatives.

Link to Alex FM live stream HERE

Source: Karabo Masemola For Alex FM