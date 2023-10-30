Amapiano Vibes Taking Over Istanbul at Kastel – In the heart of the world, a vibrant cultural exchange is taking place every Sunday night in Turkey. The rhythms of South African Amapiano flood one of the city’s best clubs on a weekly basis. The club – Kastel.

Kastel – Home to Istanbuls’ Amapiano Scene

Amapiano, a genre born in the townships of South Africa, has found a home in Istanbul! Captivating both locals and expatriates alike. This article explores the phenomenon of an Amapiano event happening every Sunday in Istanbul. Shedding light on the artists, attendees, and the broader cultural implications of this musical fusion.

Emerging from the underground clubs of Johannesburg, Amapiano started spreading around South Africa in the beginning of 2010s. It kept rising between the young community making its way across the seas to different continents. The genre is now changing the world view on music as it arrives in the city where the two continents meet – Istanbul.

“Reflecting the unique harmony of slow-paced Deep House rhythms and emotional piano melodies, Amapiano; continues to raise the excitement at Kastel Terrace on Sundays”

Every Sunday, an extraordinary gathering takes shape. United by a shared love for the emerging South African music genre.

Stepping inside, you’re greeted by a colossal South African flag, a welcoming beacon portraying Freedom and hope. Here, South Africans congregate to find a true sense of home. Where the music and atmosphere create a powerful connection like welcoming arms.

The man Behind Istanbuls’ Amapiano scene

Darryl Donell Johnson (AKA Don Darryl), a 57-year-old Amapiano enthusiast, producer / director and Army Veteran, hailing from Newark, New Jersey, has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years. Now residing in Istanbul, he has devoted his time to the music genre.

Darryl finds Amapiano to be therapeutic, both for himself and for others. Its unique ability to touch people emotionally sets it apart from other genres and brings him immense joy. A sentiment shared by those who’ve experienced its uplifting impact.

Darryl Johnson



Amapiano Breaking Borders

Choreographers and dancers alike find Amapiano to be a heavenly realm for their art. As the music starts, an unbreakable bond forms between the dancers and the music. The dance floor becomes a conduit of electrifying energy, and the atmosphere crackles with an infectious vitality. In the words of one enthralled attendee: it’s ability to unite, liberating souls and bringing everyone together as one, is astonishing.

Situated at the crossroads of two continents, Istanbul naturally attracts a diverse crowd from across the globe. Kastel, the home of Amapiano in Istanbul, has welcomed enthusiasts from multiple countries.

This multicultural fusion is poised to propagate the genre worldwide. Istanbul’s club serves as a powerful hub, spreading love through South African Amapiano. Igniting it’s flame in hearts around the world. Over 15 local and international DJs have joined Darryl in his mission thus far.

When in Istanbul, Kastel is the destination

Can Ayverdi, manager and Host of Amapiano Sundays at Kastel, passionately affirms, “Amapiano is all that I care about at the moment.” This collaborative effort signifies a remarkable collaboration of musical talents, all working in unison, with one Goal! To bring the joy of Amapiano to the people.

The Amapiano evenings going down every Sunday in Istanbul are not just a gathering of music enthusiasts. They’re a testament to the power of music.

Bridging cultural gaps and creating a sense of unity. As the beats of Amapiano continue to echo at Kastel every weekend, Sunday nights have been more beautiful. When in Istanbul, all roads lead to Kastel, offering the welcomed gift of connectedness through the South African music genre.

Follow Kastel Online

Website /Facebook / Instagram

Source: Anäs Grovè (Activist/Journalist) Istanbul

Photo Credits: Anäs Grovè