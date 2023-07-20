1
Chelsea boost as Andrey Santos secures work permit in bid for first-team role

A

ndrey Santos has taken a major step towards his competitive debut for Chelsea after securing his work permit.

Officials at Stamford Bridge have confirmed Santos’ availability for Mauricio Pochettino next season after he excelled in the pre-season friendly win over Wrexham.


