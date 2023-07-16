35
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal target on verge of PSG switch; Caicedo to Chelsea development

Today could be another big one in the transfer market with updates expected on deals for Arsenal and Chelsea plus the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United. The Gunners have confirmed the signing of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber and are now tipped to look at a bid for Romeo Lavia – which could lead to Thomas Partey’s exit. However, Xavi Simons will not be joining as he flies in to complete a return to Paris Saint-Germain.

Across the capital at Chelsea, Moises Caicedo is the number one target yet he’s expected to head out on tour with Brighton as they remain staunch over their £100million price tag. Liverpool are also keen but Caicedo joining the Seagulls squad flying out to the United States is a major blow to both clubs’ hopes.


