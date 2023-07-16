Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal target on verge of PSG switch; Caicedo to Chelsea development

Today could be another big one in the transfer market with updates expected on deals for Arsenal and Chelsea plus the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United. The Gunners have confirmed the signing of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber and are now tipped to look at a bid for Romeo Lavia – which could lead to Thomas Partey’s exit. However, Xavi Simons will not be joining as he flies in to complete a return to Paris Saint-Germain.
Across the capital at Chelsea, Moises Caicedo is the number one target yet he’s expected to head out on tour with Brighton as they remain staunch over their £100million price tag. Liverpool are also keen but Caicedo joining the Seagulls squad flying out to the United States is a major blow to both clubs’ hopes.
Rayan Cherki is another Chelsea target, amid competition from Newcastle, with a striker also wanted by Mauricio Pochettino. Man United could today announce the capture of Andre Onana and Tottenham are looking to secure Harry Kane’s future. Follow all the latest transfer news, updates and deals with Standard Sport’s live blog!
Newcastle battle Chelsea for Rayan Cherki
Chelsea face competition in their bid to sign Rayan Cherki.
The Lyon teenager is also interesting Newcastle, according to a report by Foot Mercato.
A bid worth £34m is said to be in the works at Stamford Bridge.
Ian Wright on how he ‘tapped up’ Declan Rice for Arsenal
Arsenal legend Ian Wright has revealed he “begged” Declan Rice to join the club during a chat with the new Gunners signing earlier in the year.
In a visit to the England camp before their game with Italy in March, Wright chatted with Rice and Bukayo Saka in a scene which piqued Arsenal fans’ interest.
Many Gooners had hoped their former striker was putting in a good word for the midfielder to join the club and he has confirmed exactly that.
“Everyone was saying about when I went to the England squad, I was tapping him up,” he said on his Wrighty’s House show.
“Yes I f*****g was. Literally, I was begging him!”
New exit option for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a number of routes out of the club.
Marseille have emerged as contenders, as reported by Sky Sports.
A move to France may be a more tempting option for Laval-born Aubameyang, who has so far resisted interest from Saudi Arabia.
He’s due back at Cobham on Monday with a view to being sold or loaned out.
Confirmation of Xavi Simons’ exit
PSV have released a statement confirming Xavi Simons, previously linked with Arsenal, has left their pre-season camp to join Paris Saint-Germain.
It reads: “Xavi Simons immediately leaves the training camp to complete the transfer with Paris Saint Germain. The twenty-year-old attacker came to PSV last year and became an important player in Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team.
“Xavi played a total of 49 times for PSV. He scored 19 times and provided 9 assists. He also made his debut in the Dutch national team for PSV. Under the guidance of national coach Louis van Gaal, he entered the field for the Orange in the game against the United States.”
PSG will pay just over £5m for the winger via a buy-back clause.
Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea latest
We have conflicting reports over Chelsea’s interest in Dusan Vlahovic.
While transfer journalist Rudy Galletti says the Juventus striker is their main target to improve their frontline, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano says he isn’t a target at all.
PSG are said to be the frontrunners for the £65m Serb while Tottenham also continue to be linked, presumably in the event Harry Kane is sold.
West Ham prepare to use Declan Rice cash
Harry Maguire could benefit from Arsenal completing the signing of Declan Rice.
West Ham are preparing to splash the £100m fee guaranteed by the Gunners with several targets in mind.
According to the Telegraph, Manchester United defender Maguire is wanted on an initial loan deal by David Moyes.
Inter turn to Folarin Balogun
Inter Milan are considering a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun after missing out on Romelu Lukaku.
After a deal to sign the Chelsea outcast was dropped by the Nerazzurri due to Lukaku talking to rival Italian clubs, a number of new targets are on their radar.
That includes Balogun, according to Sky Sport Italia, while Alvaro Morata and Porto’s Mehdi Taremi have also been named.
Mikel Arteta is currently considering the future of Balogun, who put in a poor display in the recent friendly draw with Nurnberg.
Arsenal miss out on Dutch winger
Arsenal have missed out on Xavi Simons.
The PSV winger was linked with the Gunners earlier in the window but Fabrizio Romano has today revealed that he’s off to Paris Saint-Germain.
PSG hold a buy-back clause worth just over £5m for Simons and will trigger it before sending him out on loan.
However, he’s tipped to stay in Paris if Kylian Mbappe or Neymar leave.
Gunners eye Romeo Lavia as next target
Romeo Lavia is Arsenal’s ideal next signing.
According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Southampton remain intent on banking £50m for the young midfielder.
However, neither the Gunners nor fellow admirers Chelsea or Liverpool are ready to pay anywhere near that.
Arsenal eye £50m windfall after Declan Rice deal
Thomas Partey has agreed personal terms with a club in Saudi Arabia, reports from the Middle East claim.
The Ghana midfielder has long been tipped to leave Arsenal should they find a replacement. And a deal now looks close.
