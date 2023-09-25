15
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta must handle diminishing resources carefully as Man City clash looms

Declan Rice is being assessed on Monday after he was forced off in the north London derby against Tottenham with a back issue and injury problems are growing for Mikel Arteta.

Losing Rice would be a significant blow, and the Gunners were also without Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Jurrien Timber against Tottenham.


