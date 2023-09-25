Arsenal: Mikel Arteta must handle diminishing resources carefully as Man City clash looms

Declan Rice is being assessed on Monday after he was forced off in the north London derby against Tottenham with a back issue and injury problems are growing for Mikel Arteta.

Losing Rice would be a significant blow, and the Gunners were also without Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Jurrien Timber against Tottenham.

Martinelli and Trossard have ­hamstring issues, Partey is out until next month with a groin problem and Timber is sidelined for the season with a knee injury.

With a crucial game at home against ­Manchester City in a fortnight, Bukayo Saka also looked in discomfort following a late clash with Destiny Udogie, and was substituted in stoppage time.

Arsenal lost their way after Rice went off, losing his control and ability to break up play, and his replacement Jorginho was caught in possession for the second Spurs equaliser. But it is also hard to look past last week’s Champions League exploits having an impact.

Sunday was an emotional game for Arsenal, as is always the way in the north London derby, but so too was ­Wednesday’s clash against PSV Eindhoven. After a six-year absence, Arsenal were back at Europe’s top table and served up a performance full of pace and power during a 4-0 rout at home.

Options dwindling: Mikel Arteta is now troubled by growing injury problems at Arsenal / REUTERS

Arteta was able to take players off early as they cruised to victory, but Arsenal’s dip in level at periods in the second half on Sunday suggested the PSV game took something out of them.

Rotation will be vital for Arteta as Arsenal compete on two fronts. Last season, Arteta had the ­luxury of making wholesale changes during the group stage of the Europa League. Indeed, in October of last year, Arsenal had five Premier League games and four in the Europa League.

Mass rotation in Europe meant Arteta navigated the month making just three changes to his Premier League XI, with the side unchanged on three occasions.

Such a luxury cannot be afforded now Arsenal are back in the Champions League. The City game in two weeks already looks huge. Given Pep Guardiola’s side chased Arsenal down last season, the Gunners cannot afford to give them too much of a head start.