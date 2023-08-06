31
Surrey slam ‘ludicrous’ claims over Ashes ball change after Australia complaints

urrey have rejected the “ludicrous” claim that an old Dukes ball could have been used in the final Ashes Test at the Kia Oval.

England were able to win the fifth Test by 49 runs to level the series at 2-2 but the Australian press coverage in the immediate days after last Monday’s dramatic finale was dominated by ‘ballgate’ with Usman Khawaja among a number of current and former players to discuss the subject.


