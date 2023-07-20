The Matildas have not got past the last-16 stage of a World Cup and yet, armed with Chelsea superstar Sam Kerr, are among the favourites to go all the way in 2023.

First up in a tricky group that also features Nigeria and Canada are an Irish side playing at the tournament for the first time.

Vera Pauw’s team have never even made the Euros before so are in uncharted waters Down Under.

Arsenal midfielder Katie McCabe captains the Green Army and Denise O’Sullivan has been declared fit ahead of the game.

Where to watch Australia vs Republic of Ireland

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live and for free on ITV1 with coverage starting at 10.15am BST before kick-off at 11am.

Live stream: The ITVX app will also stream the match for free.