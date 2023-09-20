Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

The two favourites to progress from Group A meet at the start of the competition, with the chance there for either side, though United in particular, to make a major statement in Munich.

Much of the focus will be on Harry Kane, who will make his first European appearance for Bayern after his summer move from Tottenham. The England captain had been linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier in the summer.

United will be keen to move swiftly on from their weekend defeat to Brighton, one that continued a stumbling start to the campaign and leaves Erik ten Hag with plenty of questions heading into such a high-profile clash.

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Man United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage begins at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.