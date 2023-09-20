1
39
48
15
31
47
40
38
3
30
23
46
24
37
18
21
7
29
35
9
50
34
13
44
16
20
26
22
33
2
32
43
8
10
25
5
49
14
11
45
4

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK today?

140 1 minute read


The two favourites to progress from Group A meet at the start of the competition, with the chance there for either side, though United in particular, to make a major statement in Munich.

Much of the focus will be on Harry Kane, who will make his first European appearance for Bayern after his summer move from Tottenham. The England captain had been linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier in the summer.


Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Boehly’s £1bn gamble: Chelsea boss’ high stakes bid to dominate for years to come

Boehly’s £1bn gamble: Chelsea boss’ high stakes bid to dominate for years to come

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Omri Glazer howler sees Man City restore order against Red Star Belgrade

Omri Glazer howler sees Man City restore order against Red Star Belgrade

Rugby World Cup: Gregor Townsend bemoans refereeing ‘inconsistencies’ after Scotland bested by Boks

Rugby World Cup: Gregor Townsend bemoans refereeing ‘inconsistencies’ after Scotland bested by Boks

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo