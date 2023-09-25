Brentford vs Arsenal FC: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

A rsenal head to Brighton in the Carabao Cup looking to avoid back-to-back third-round exits.

The Gunners were confidently knocked out by Brighton at this stage last season and face a tricky trip to the west of London fearing the same fate.

Brentford, though, are licking their wounds after a rare home defeat last time out against Everton but Thomas Frank will have his players charged up for a huge cup derby under the lights.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Brentford vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 7.45pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The match will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Gtech Community Stadium / PA

Where to watch Brentford vs Arsenal

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised.

Live blog: However, you can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Brentford vs Arsenal team news

Injuries are piling up for both teams, but Brentford and Arsenal should make changes nonetheless.

Brentford having doubts over Kevin Schade and are unable to play Neal Maupay, who is cup-tied after playing for Everton in the second round, meaning first-choice attackers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa should start.

Elsewhere, though, it is an opportunity to give others minutes, including the likes of Saman Ghoddos, Frank Onyeka, Zanka and Kristoffer Ajer.

Arsenal have received positive word on Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leonardo Trossard following a few injury scares, but none are expected to feature in Brentford.

Second-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will start, and likely be joined by Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz and Emile Smith Rowe. Eddie Nketiah should keep his place as he tries to find some form in front of goal.

Aaron Ramsdale has surprisingly lost his place. / Getty Images

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction

This should be a really intriguing derby, against a team able to exploit possible weaknesses in Arsenal’s midfield.

But, as stated above, I expect both teams to make changes and the Gunners have the greater strength in depth.

Arsenal to win, 3-1 in normal time.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal have lost just one of the last eight meetings between the two teams, a run dating back to the 1930s.

Brentford wins: 6

Draws: 5

Arsenal wins: 6

Brentford vs Arsenal match odds

Brentford: 11/8

Arsenal: 4/7

Gabriel Jesus to score: 21/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).