Tottenham formulate transfer plan after Harry Kane exit with sales and Gift Orban bid readied

ottenham are expected to make a formal move for Gent striker Gift Orban before the end of the transfer window but the club have prioritised outgoings in the wake of Harry Kane’s departure for Bayern Munich.

Spurs have struggled to offload players this summer – with only Harry Winks, Joe Rodon and Kane so far leaving the club – and after Sunday’s opening Premier League game at Brentford head coach Ange Postecoglou reiterated that clearing the decks is now the priority.


