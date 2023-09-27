24
2
47
5
1
37
49
38
18
35
33
8
30
46
26
10
15
40
7
29
39
45
3
9
50
14
43
4
32
20
34
11
25
22
16
31
48
23
44
21
13

Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

143 3 minutes read


Arsenal face a tricky test in the Carabao Cup tonight as they travel to take on Brentford. The Gunners enter the competition in the third round, due to their European involvement, and will be looking to avoid a second successive exit at this stage after defeat to Brighton last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten across all competitions so far this campaign, even if performances have not been entirely convincing. Individual errors proved costly in the weekend draw with Tottenham, while the club’s injury list continues to grow. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka miss out tonight, but Emile Smith Rowe is handed a rare start and teenager Charles Sagoe Jr makes his debut.


Source link

143 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

France vs Namibia: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, odds

France vs Namibia: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, odds

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE! Latest scores and updates as Carlos Alcaraz features before Andy Murray and Cam Norrie

Wimbledon 2023 LIVE! Latest scores and updates as Carlos Alcaraz features before Andy Murray and Cam Norrie

Australia vs Georgia: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Australia vs Georgia: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Frank Warren To Promote Back To Back Shows On BT Sport; March 26 And 27

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo