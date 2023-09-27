Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal face a tricky test in the Carabao Cup tonight as they travel to take on Brentford. The Gunners enter the competition in the third round, due to their European involvement, and will be looking to avoid a second successive exit at this stage after defeat to Brighton last season.
Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten across all competitions so far this campaign, even if performances have not been entirely convincing. Individual errors proved costly in the weekend draw with Tottenham, while the club’s injury list continues to grow. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka miss out tonight, but Emile Smith Rowe is handed a rare start and teenager Charles Sagoe Jr makes his debut.
Brentford needed penalties to get past Newport County in the second round and have won just one of their six Premier League matches this season. The Bees have injuries to contend with too – Kevin Schade faces months on the sidelines after suffering a hip injury. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!
Live updates
Arsenal still unbeaten
The Gunners have certainly not been at their best so far this season, and the growing injury list has dampened the mood around the club further.
But they are still yet to taste defeat this season, domestically or in Europe, and in spells have shown the kind of form they are capable of.
With the likes of Smith Rowe, Nelson and Sagoe Jr keen to impress tonight, Arteta will be keen to see a sharp display from his side.
Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium
Looks like Tomiyasu is playing centre-back tonight. He is finishing doing his warm-up with Gabriel, while Ben White has joined some attack work.
Judging by the warm-up, it also appears that it will be Nelson on left and Sagoe Jr on right. Havertz as left No8 and ESR as right No8.
Brentford made to work…
Fair to say Brentford were made to work to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.
They took on Newport last month and after it finished 1-1 in normal time, the match went to a penalty shootout.
Brentford scored three, Newport didn’t score any… job done, just about.
Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium
Frank responds to Toney speculation
Thomas Frank admits Ivan Toney’s future at Brentford is out of control amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.
The striker could be sold in January once he has completed an eight-month ban for betting breaches and is attracting interest from both the Gunners and the Blues.
The Bees are ready to demand as much as £80m for the 27-year-old, who recently signed up with super-agent Jonathan Barnett ahead of the January transfer window.
Toney returned to training last week but cannot play until January 16 after receiving his ban in May. He is believed to be open to joining a bigger club in an effort to force his way back into the England reckoning ahead of Euro 2024.
Frank said: “For me as a coach, I don’t want to sell him. Of course I want my best players. Of course I say to Phil [Giles] or Matt [Benham] ‘don’t sell him’.
“Ivan is a world class player, so why should we sell a world class player? I want him to play for Brentford for the rest of his contract but that’s not up to me to decide.”
Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium
I know it is more than 30 minutes until kick-off, but a very odd atmosphere here – basically because no one is here!
It all feels very ‘Carabao Cup’ right now.
Chance for Havertz to step up
Mikel Arteta has rotated his side against Brentford, but he has opted to start Kai Havertz.
The Germany international has endured a difficult start to life at Arsenal following his summer move from Chelsea.
Havertz has made eight appearances for the Gunners and is still yet to register a goal or assist. If anyone is in need of a confidence boost it is the 24-year-old and the chance to get off the mark against a rotated Brentford side is appealing.
It is going to take time for Havertz to adjust to his new team-mates and Arteta has called for patience.
Read more on that here!
Simon Collings at the Gtech Community Stadium
Debutant Sagoe Jr rewarded for his fine form for Arsenal’s under-21s and under-18s over the past two seasons.
He’s a lively player, who can operate on either wing, but suspect he will play on the left tonight.
Source link