Brentford vs Arsenal LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal face a tricky test in the Carabao Cup tonight as they travel to take on Brentford. The Gunners enter the competition in the third round, due to their European involvement, and will be looking to avoid a second successive exit at this stage after defeat to Brighton last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten across all competitions so far this campaign, even if performances have not been entirely convincing. Individual errors proved costly in the weekend draw with Tottenham, while the club’s injury list continues to grow. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka miss out tonight, but Emile Smith Rowe is handed a rare start and teenager Charles Sagoe Jr makes his debut.

Brentford needed penalties to get past Newport County in the second round and have won just one of their six Premier League matches this season. The Bees have injuries to contend with too – Kevin Schade faces months on the sidelines after suffering a hip injury. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!