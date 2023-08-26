Carlos Santana Deletes Apology For Stating ‘A Woman Is A Woman And A Man Is A Man’

Carlos Santana recently deleted his apology for saying a ‘woman is a woman and a man is a man’ at his New Jersey concert .

Cell phone video of his speech went viral on Twitter/X after it resurfaced on YouTube on August 19. In the video, the 76-year old musician spoke as his band played in the background and. the crowd cheered.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” he said, as the audience applauded. “Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that it sounds good, but you know it ain’t right.”

The “Oye Como Va” singer continued: “Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

He then expressed his solidarity with comedian Dave Chappelle who recently faced backlash for his comments about the transgender community.

The legendary guitarist apologized in a Facebook post, saying, “I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.”

But he deleted the apology and replaced it with a post that stated: “the energy of consciousness generates its own kind. hate begets hate love begets love.”

