SheedTs and G Herbo Team Up for a New Version of “Remember”

Rising artist SheedTs, the inaugural signee to Great Day Records, continues to make waves with his recent mixtape, C My Side. Since its release, SheedTs has garnered a string of co-signs from prominent figures in the industry, including Rob 49, Babyface Ray, and YG. Today, he’s taken another step towards stardom by releasing a new version of “Remember,” featuring the acclaimed Chicago rapper, G Herbo.

The original track, which had been gaining traction on social media, caught the attention of G Herbo. The Chicago mainstay shared the track on his social media, enthusiastically rapping along and giving a well-deserved shoutout to SheedTs. The new version of “Remember” is accompanied by a music video filled with star-studded cameos featuring artists like Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, DJ Bandz, and more.

The collaboration announcement came alongside a viral TikTok clip featuring behind-the-scenes video footage of G Herbo rapping another track from SheedTs’ mixtape.

You can see the new video below.





