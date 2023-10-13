39
20
5
18
31
1
4
29
21
46
30
44
9
23
48
7
13
34
35
8
15
40
25
11
16
10
24
14
50
47
45
43
26
2
3
33
38
22
49
37
32

SheedTs and G Herbo Team Up for a New Version of “Remember”

138 1 minute read

Rising artist SheedTs, the inaugural signee to Great Day Records, continues to make waves with his recent mixtape, C My Side. Since its release, SheedTs has garnered a string of co-signs from prominent figures in the industry, including Rob 49, Babyface Ray, and YG. Today, he’s taken another step towards stardom by releasing a new version of “Remember,” featuring the acclaimed Chicago rapper, G Herbo.

The original track, which had been gaining traction on social media, caught the attention of G Herbo. The Chicago mainstay shared the track on his social media, enthusiastically rapping along and giving a well-deserved shoutout to SheedTs. The new version of “Remember” is accompanied by a music video filled with star-studded cameos featuring artists like Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, DJ Bandz, and more.

The collaboration announcement came alongside a viral TikTok clip featuring behind-the-scenes video footage of G Herbo rapping another track from SheedTs’ mixtape.

You can see the new video below.






Source link

138 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Zimbabwe date Afghanistan | Celebrating Being Zimbabwean

Eastern Cape hospitals report 44% death rate among Covid-19 patients

Bill Cosby Sued for Alleged Drugging and Sexual Assault in 1969

Bill Cosby Sued for Alleged Drugging and Sexual Assault in 1969

gbv zimbabwe

Zimbabweans view gender-based violence an important women’s rights issue: Survey “Afrobarometer”

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo