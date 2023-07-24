18
3
13
37
14
26
11
4
8
1
10
20
33
49
35
43
2
34
40
32
50
38
15
31
45
24
25
21
44
47
48
29
30
16
7
23
5
39
9
22
46

YNW Melly’s Mom Claims He Was Found Not Guilty By Jury Majority In Double Murder Trial

143 1 minute read

In. recent turn of events, incarcerated South Florida rapper YNW Melly’s double murder ended up being declared a mistrial because of the jury’s inability to unanimously find him guilty. Now, Melly’s mom has taken to social media to boast that most of the jury thought her son was innocent.

Melly’s mother, Jamie King, went on to say, “9 not guilty 3 guilty it was a mistrial. My son will be home God is still working 🙏🏾 🤞🏾.”

Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, faced two first-degree murder charges for the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. There is no word on whether or not he will be released after the results of the trial.






Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Zimbabwe: 3000 prisoners’ freed to reduce COVID-19 risk in jails

Ryan Seacrest Announced as New Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Ryan Seacrest Announced as New Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

The Source |’Can You Dig It?’ Docu-series Narrated By Chuck D Explores Rarely Told Hip Hop Origin Story

The Source |’Can You Dig It?’ Docu-series Narrated By Chuck D Explores Rarely Told Hip Hop Origin Story

Lil Durk’s Inspirational ‘All My Life’ Certified Gold In South Africa

Lil Durk’s Inspirational ‘All My Life’ Certified Gold In South Africa

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo