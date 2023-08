Jim Jones is a guest on an upcoming episode of Drink Champs and claims the only time he got COVID-19 was from an encounter with The Lox. The Dipset Capo revealed that while Dipset took the L on the VERZUZ stage, he also took a health L.

“I caught COVID after the Verzuz, that was the only time I caught COVID,” Jones said. “On top of everything that night they gave me Covid, I couldn’t win for shit.”