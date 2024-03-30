Celebrities Who Hate Being Famous

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe started his career at a young age, and his exposure immediately showed him the bittersweet side of being an actor.

In 2019, he told Sam Jones on The Off Camera Show that his experience with fame was not always great.

“As a kid, the thing that sucked, and the thing that did, you know, burrow its way in there and was really unpleasant was getting booed,” he recalled. “If you would be going into an event and the professional autograph hunters. There are some people who can do it and they go about it in a way that is okay, and they’re not d—- about it and they’re fine, but there are also some people that will boo and shout at a child.”

Radcliffe added, “If you just hear people booing and shouting stuff at you and about you, that, as a kid, sucked. I do remember that being very disheartening.”

Because of that, he did not wish his kids to have that kind of fame.