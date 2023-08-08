Anthony Taylor to referee Chelsea vs Liverpool as Premier League opening weekend officials announced

A full complement of referees have been confirmed for the first round of matches, which will see the Reds travel to Stamford Bridge for the primetime Sunday afternoon kick-off.

Taylor, 44, officiated the same game last season in only one of two Chelsea matches having been at the centre of a major controversy in his first.

The Blues’ first home game of the campaign ended in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham as both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were sent off in a furious row on the touchline.

Chelsea were left indignant at conceding a late equaliser after Marc Cucurella appeared to have his hair pulled by Cristian Romero. They were also denied a free-kick in the moments before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s equaliser for 1-1.

Then-manager Tuchel was fined £20,000 for claiming Taylor should never referee Chelsea again, stating: “I don’t think just some of the fans think that. I can assure you the whole dressing room of us, every single person, thinks that.”

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Craig Pawson will take charge of Burnley’s Friday night clash with Manchester City.

Michael Oliver has been appointed for Arsenal’s Saturday lunchtime kick-off at home to Nottingham Forest. On Sunday, Robert Jones will oversee Tottenham’s trip to Brentford before Simon Hooper officiates the Monday night clash between Manchester United and Wolves.