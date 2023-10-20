Chief Luthuli – Corporate Success to a Music Career: Renowned for his exceptional versatility, unbridled passion, and undeniable talent, Chief Luthuli is set to take the music industry by surprise.

About ‘Ebenezer’

He now unveils his latest single and music video, “Ebenezer.” The track features the incredibly gifted vocalist, Zomzeh. With ‘Ebenezer‘ Chief Luthuli boldly reinforces his status as an extraordinary artist.

The house and dance anthem marries pulsating rhythms with impactful gospel lyrics, creating a spiritual groove that resonates with listeners’ souls. “Ebenezer” is a musical offering, a form of profound praise to the Almighty! A testament to the unwavering gratitude for His enduring presence and sustenance throughout the tapestry of his life.

About Chief Luthuli

From the tender age of 8, Chief Luthuli’s enchanting love for singing became evident, setting the stage for a remarkable artistic odyssey. His journey continued through school, where he graced primary and secondary school choirs with his extraordinary vocal talents.

“It took me a long time to get to where I am, especially in my music career. The power of prayer is one I cannot doubt and this song is a ‘thank you’ to my Creator, for keeping me till this very day. I want my fans to feel encouraged and inspired, as they witness my journey and relentless attempts to make it in the music industry” – says Luthuli.

A transformative seven-year sabbatical paved the way for Chief Luthuli’s triumphant return to his true passion, music. In 2019, he embarked on a musical journey. Immersing himself in the art of playing the bass, showcasing his remarkable versatility as a musician.

About Star Born Entertainment & Studios

Chief Luthuli’s impact extends beyond his personal musical endeavors. Currently holding the esteemed position of Director at Star Born Entertainment and Studios.

There he passionately commits to mentoring emerging talents. Particularly from underprivileged communities, with special focus on artists emerging from his home town of Inanda, a community along the North Coast of Durban, South Africa.

Previous Music from The Chief

His stage presence has graced renowned venues and allowed him to share the spotlight with acclaimed artists. Namely, musical duo Blaq Diamond, the dynamic “iPlan” hitmaker Dlala Thukzin, and Worst Behavior.

Chief Luthuli’s discography boasts a series of soul-stirring songs and electrifying collaborations. Each a testament to his ever-evolving musical journey. Noteworthy tracks include his current single “Ebenezer” featuring Zomzeh, also “Thuma Mina,” “Jerusalem Entsha,” and “Ngeke.” Each song a masterpiece of musical expression.

Chief Luthuli’s journey is a testament to resilience! The pursuit of passion, and the power of inspiring others through the art of music. His story continues to captivate both his peers and the broader community. This, marking a resounding return to his true calling.

Follow Chief Luthuli on instagram