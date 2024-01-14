Christina Aguilera’s Dating History

Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera is engaged to Matthew Rutler. Jan. 14 2024, Published 4:30 a.m. ET

1998: Enrique Iglesias

Source: MEGA Enrique Iglesias has been in a relationship with Anna Kournikova since 2001.

Because Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias collaborated on several songs in the past, the pair sparked rumors that they hooked up at one point in their friendship. They never spoke about the potential romance, and fans took it with a grain of salt.

1999: Fred Durst

Source: MEGA Fred Durst has been married four times.

Fred Durst ignited the rumors when he asked the Genie in a Bottle singer to be his date to the 2000 Grammy Awards. Reports said Aguilera wanted him to become her boyfriend then. However, they never attended the event together after she turned him down because of her label’s alleged request, per Rolling Stone.

2000: Jorge Santos

Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera created songs based on her relationship with Jorge Santos.

Aguilera dated one of her backup dancers, Jorge Santos, for nearly two years. A decade after their breakup, Santos told the Belfast Telegraph that Aguilera brought up marriage, but he was not ready because he was only 18. He eventually came out as gay. Meanwhile, Aguilera said her songs Infatuation and Underappreciated were inspired by her ex.

2000s: Carson Daly

Source: MEGA Christina Aguilera and Carson Daly worked together on ‘The Voice.’

Aguilera sparked another dating rumor with Carson Daly long before they worked together on The Voice. Per reports, they had a fling at the beginning of their careers, though they never confirmed it.

2002: Jordan Bratman

Source: MEGA Jordan Bratman and Christina Aguilera share one son.

In 2002, the Lady Marmalade singer started seeing Jordan Bratman shortly after her split from Daly. They dated for two years before they took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in February 2005. They tied the knot in November 2005 and welcomed their first and only child, Max, on January 12, 2008. Aguilera and Bratman’s relationship came to an end when the Dirrty crooner filed for divorce after two years of marriage because things were “unhealthy and unhappy” for both of them. “When you’re unhappy in your marriage, your children are the ones who suffer. That’s the last thing I wanted for my son,” she told People.

2010: Matthew Rutler

Source: MEGA Matthew Rutler popped the question in 2014.