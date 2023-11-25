Christopher Martin, Nadine Sutherland And More Offer ‘Reggae Christmas Classics’

VP Records has offered up a Reggae Christmas Classics covers album that became available on CD and digitally on Friday, November 24.

The star-studded 11-track set features a diverse cast of Reggae artists lending their vocals to capture the season’s spirit with the rhythms and warmth of the islands. The collection reimagines several holiday classics with Christopher Martin bringing the magic on the joyous This Christmas, Shuga dazzling on Mariah Carey’s seasonal blockbuster All I Want For Christmas Is You, and Mikey Spice putting his spin on The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You.”

Vocalists Lukie D, Nikki D, Ikaya, Olaf Blackwood, Nadine Sutherland, and Thriller U also rise to the festive occasion by adding their own distinct renditions of Christmas staples such as Feliz Navidad, It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of the Year, among others.

Dean Fraser and Clive Hunt split production duties across the album’s tracks, which were recorded between Mixing Lab, Penthouse Studios, and Tuff Gong Studios.

Elsewhere, Robbie Lyn delivers an instrumental version of Someday at Christmas, produced by Clive Hunt, while Dean Fraser teams up with Ubuntu to breathe new life into Silver Bells. Duane Stephenson offers a sole original cut of Golden Nights (In December).

Speaking on the project, A&R Richard “Shams” Browne said, “Dane Bogle (credited as assistant A&R) and I have wanted to put together a VP Records Christmas album for the past four or five years. This year, we finally got the green light. We drafted a short list of producers and artists, and from there, the project came together pretty smoothly.”

“It’s always a pleasure working with great producers like Dean and Clive, as well as the talented artists, who participated with each of them recording as if they’re performing for a live audience. With all who brought their A-Game, this may be my favorite project of the year,” he continued.

Stream the album below.