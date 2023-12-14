Ryan Leslie Alleges He And Cassie Ventura Are Preparing for A Musical Comeback

Word is Cassie Ventura, is allegedly set to make a triumphant return to the music scene, and she’s not doing it alone. After a decade-long legal battle that recently concluded with a settlement against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Cassie is teaming up with her ex-boyfriend and former collaborator, Ryan Leslie, for what promises to be an exciting musical comeback.

The history between Cassie and Ryan Leslie dates back to 2005 when Leslie brought Cassie to Bad Boy seeking a record deal. However, their professional collaboration took a back seat when Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs entered the scene and famously stole Cassie from Leslie. Now, more than a decade later, the two are rekindling their musical partnership.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Ryan Leslie in NYC, where he shared insights into their renewed connection. Leslie revealed that he and Cassie reconnected at the end of 2017, a pivotal moment marked by the passing of their ex-manager, Ed Woods. Since then, it’s apparent that their bond has only strengthened.

The exciting revelation from Leslie is that Cassie is gearing up for a music comeback in the form of a tour. This announcement has sparked speculation about the possibility of new music accompanying her return to the spotlight. Fans can’t help but wonder what musical magic the duo will create together after all these years.

The news of Cassie’s return to the music scene comes on the heels of her settling a $30 million civil lawsuit against Diddy. Now, free from legal battles, Cassie appears ready to reclaim her place in the industry alongside Ryan Leslie, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated chapter in her musical journey.





