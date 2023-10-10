D’Banj & Maria Borges To Host TRACE Awards – Nigerian music legend, entrepreneur and philanthropist D’Banj, and Angolan supermodel and fashion icon Maria Borges have been revealed as the hosts of the first Trace Awards in Rwanda.

Presented by Visit Rwanda and Martell, the Trace Awards will take place at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda on 21 October 2023.

D’Banj and Maria Borges will preside over a star-studded lineup of 60+ performers and nominees at the Trace Awards.

Line-Up

Davido (Nigeria), Nomcebo (South Africa), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Mr Eazi (Nigeria), Blxckie (South Africa), Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), Bwiza (Rwanda), Chriss Eazy (Rwanda), Didi B (Ivory Coast), Dystinct (Morocco), Janet Otieno (Kenya), Josey (Ivory Coast), Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde), Locko (Cameroon), Mikl (Reunion), Perola (Angola), Plutonio (Mozambique), Princess Lover (Martinique), Ronisia (France), Rutshelle Guillaume (Haïti), Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde), Tayc (France), Terrell Elymoor (Mayotte), The Compozers (Ghana), Viviane Chidid (Senegal), Azawi (Uganda), BNXN (Nigeria), Camidoh (Ghana), Danni Gatto (Cape Verde), Donovan BTS (Mauritius), Emma’a (Gabon), Bamby (French Guiana), GAEI (Madagascar), Gerilson Insrael (Angola), Goulam (The Comores), Kader Japonais (Algeria), Krys M (Cameroon), K.O (South Africa), KS Bloom (Ivory Coast), Levixone (Uganda), Moses Bliss (Nigeria), Musa Keys (South Africa), Nadia Mukami (Kenya), Maureen (Martinique), Pabi Cooper (South Africa), Segael (Réunion), the Soweto Gospel Choir (South Africa).

The latest additions to the lineup include Artmasta (Tunisia), Ko-c (Cameroon), Odumodublvck (Nigeria), Pheelz (Nigeria) and Roselyne Layo (Ivory Coast).

Also in town to attend the Awards at the Trace Festival are Benjamin Dube (South Africa), BNXN (Nigeria), DJ Illans (Reunion), Josey (Ivory Coast), Juls (Ghana), Moses Bliss (Nigeria) and Show dem Camp (Nigeria).

About D’Banj

Known for his groundbreaking contributions to the African music industry, D’Banj is a towering figure in the world of African music and entertainment. His music career has spanned more than two decades. D’Banj’s journey in music began in the early 2000s.

He burst onto the scene with his unique blend of Afrobeat, Afro-pop, and contemporary music genres. His stage presence, magnetic charisma, and captivating live performances endeared him to fans. Both in Africa and across the world. This, with an extensive repertoire of chart-topping hits such as “Oliver Twist,” “Fall in Love,” “Scapegoat,” and “Mr. Endowed.”

“Oliver Twist” performed exceptionally well! Reaching the top ten on the UK Singles Chart and peaking at Number Two. D’Banj’s signing to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label in June 2011 was a significant milestone. As the first African artist to achieve a global top ten with “Oliver Twist” in the UK, he contributed to the African music industry. Pioneering the representation of African artists internationally.

D’Banj’s music has topped the African charts. Finding resonance on the international stage. He still finds time for many other activities. He has been recognized for his philanthropic efforts too. Particularly his commitment to empowering African youth. This through his Koko Foundation.

Another notable contribution to the music industry is his Cream Platform. An innovative talent discovery. A support platform that aims to showcase and promote emerging African artists. It provides a unique opportunity for young talents to gain exposure. To access mentorship, and collaborate with established industry professionals.

By nurturing and supporting aspiring musicians, D’Banj continues to contribute to the growth and development of the African music scene. Supporting African talent with funds, videos and other industry access.

About Maria Borges

Stunning Angolan supermodel and catwalk star, Maria Borges first burst onto the fashion scene in 2010. This, when she signed with prestigious agency Supreme Management. Soon she was walking the runways for the world’s fashion elite including fashion designers. From Balmain to Banana Republic, Diane von Fürstenberg to Dior, and from Emporio Armani to Erdem.

Her appearance on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in 2013 catapulted her into international stardom. She has also appeared in campaigns for Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, H&M, Bobbi Brown, C&A, L’Oréal, Mac Cosmetics, and Forever 21.

In 2017, she featured on the cover of Elle magazine in the USA. Making headlines and promoting diversity and natural beauty in the fashion world. She also became the first African woman to wear natural short hair on the cover of the magazine.

Thoughts from Trace Founder & The Hosts

“D’Banj and Maria Borges are the perfect hosts for the inaugural Trace Awards. Trailblazers in the music and fashion industries, they have inspired countless young people. They pushed the boundaries of creativity. This had a major cultural impact in Africa and globally. We look forward to welcoming them to Rwanda in October. An unforgettable night celebrating African and Afro-inspired music and culture.” ~ Olivier Laouchez, Co-founder & Chairman of Trace

“It’s a great honour to co-host the first Trace Awards in Africa. To bring this amazing celebration of African and Afro-origin music to fans around the world. I can’t wait to get to Rwanda. To connect with all the incredible artists nominated and performing at the Trace Awards.” ~ D’Banj

“I am deeply humbled and incredibly excited to host the inaugural Trace Awards. Rwanda with its rich history and resilient spirit, makes this occasion all the more special for me. Celebrating the best Afro-centric musical achievements in Rwanda! This with D’Banj! Surrounded by such warmth and culture is truly an honour I will cherish.” ~ Maria Borges

The Awards

The awards are targeted at lovers of African and Afro-inspired music and culture. The Trace Awards broadcast live on 21 October 2023. Catch it on Trace TV. Also follow on radio and digital channels or on global streaming platforms, national terrestrial TV and satellite channels. The viewership and social interaction is expected to exceed 500 million in 190 countries.

You can buy your ticket from www.ticqet.rw priced from 20,000 RWF. To get close and personal to your favourite stars, try the “Ubumwe” fan zone (30,000 RWF). For a 25% discount on all tickets, sign up for the BK Arena Prepaid Card.

Rwandan creativity and excellence are represented by the involvement of BK Arena, RwandAir, RBA and Kiss FM. Partners to the Trace Awards & Festival.

Visitors to the Trace Awards and Festival are eligible for a 15 percent discount. Book on RwandAir to Kigali using the code TRACE23.

