Flo Milli Reimagines Too $hort’s “Blow The Whistle” Into “B.T.W.” as Part of ‘Pixel Represents’ Series

Flo Milli has released a fresh spin on Too $hort’s iconic track “Blow the Whistle” titled “B.T.W.” The reimagined song is part of the Pixel RePresents series, a collaboration between entertainment company Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified. This series aims to elevate women in Hip Hop by showcasing talented female rappers reenvisioning genre-defining songs to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary.

Accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video created on a Google Pixel by director Myesha Evon Gardner, the “B.T.W” release is part of a larger initiative called Hip Hop 50, organized by Mass Appeal. This multifaceted celebration commemorates the 50th year of Hip Hop and includes the partnership of Google Pixel as the exclusive handset device for the event.

Additionally, Mass Appeal has teamed up with Certified to unveil 50 product releases in honor of Hip Hop’s milestone birthday. The culmination of these releases will be the Pix Tape EP, set to launch in August, coinciding with the anniversary of Hip Hop.





