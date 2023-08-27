ED urges Zimbabweans to maintain peace

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to maintain peace following the elections in order to maintain economic growth momentum.

He was addressing journalists at the State House after being re-elected into office.

President Mnangagwa received 2 350 111 votes overall, winning 52.6% of the vote, while Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), received 1 967 343 votes, or 44% of the vote.

He said the citizens should have a unity of purpose together to develop the country.

“My dear Zimbabweans, fellow country men and women in this post-election period let us remain vigilant and jealously guard the prevailing peaceful and tranquil environment in our motherland. That which unites us is much greater than that which could divide us.

“There is much work to be done together as one united , we shall continue on the growth trajectory witnessed over the past five years with no one and no place behind,” Mnangagwa said.

He added “I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support and joy shared by our people. This victory is a testament to the power of unity and progress. Together, we will continue building a brighter future for Zimbabwe. Thank you for your unwavering faith.

“We have shamed our detractors who wish to see us divided, we shall forever remain united , peace loving and resilient people from Zambezi to Limpopo, Plumtree to Mutare singing one national Anthem, one national flag.”

He also expressed gratitude to the numerous observer missions for impartially monitoring the elections in Zimbabwe, but he urged them to respect national institutions as they wrapped up their work. His calls followed criticism of the country’s elections by SADC, the EU, and the Commonwealth Observer Missions.

