Aaron Ramsdale: It’s a dream to play with Harry Maguire, he is outstanding for England

A aron Ramsdale has offered a passionate defence of Harry Maguire, saying it is “a dream” to play alongside him and insisting he will not be affected by another difficult outing in England’s 3-1 win over Scotland.

Maguire came off the bench and scored an own goal here at Hampden Park, the only blip in an otherwise impressive England display, in which Jude Bellingham was outstanding.

Goals from Phil Foden and Bellingham put England in control at half-time but Maguire’s introduction for Marc Guehi at the interval lifted the home crowd, who targeted the out-of-favour Manchester United defender with jeers and ironic cheers.

Maguire turned the ball into his own net but Harry Kane restored England’s two-goal advantage after outstanding play from Bellingham.

REUTERS

His performances have been outstanding, that’s why he keeps getting picked.

England manager Gareth Southgate refused to condemn the Scotland fans for targeting Maguire but said his treatment by sections of the English commentariat was “ridiculous” and “a joke”. Ramsdale, who was relatively untroubled between the sticks, insists focusing on Maguire’s own goal is unwarranted.

“Harry has had criticism for the past 18 months to two years. It hasn’t affected him,” Ramsdale told Standard Sport. “His performances for England have been outstanding, that’s why he keeps getting picked.

“I don’t think a few whistles and groans from the fans are going to change his mindset. He had 45 minutes in a game where he played well. Kept the ball for us but one unfortunate own goal and people are going to start talking about him and I don’t think it’s needed.

READ MORE

“He talks you through the game, I remember that from my first cap. It was San Marino and we won 10-0 but he talked me through the whole game, calmed me down at times and he did the same last night.

“So it’s a real dream to play with him and it’s just an unfortunate goal that people are going to highlight and it doesn’t need to be that way.”

Maguire stuck out a foot and turned Andy Robertson’s cross past a wrong-footed Ramsdale, but the keeper added: “If he has any doubt, I’d want my defender to try to clear it. It’s a cross-cum-shot, he’s tried to deal with it and eight times out of 10 it goes behind for a corner or he clears it.

“Every time he touched the ball, the crowd made noise and he dealt with it well. He made some lovely passes and accompanied Lewis [Dunk] and the rest of the back four really well.”