Aaron Ramsdale: It’s a dream to play with Harry Maguire, he is outstanding for England

aron Ramsdale has offered a passionate defence of Harry Maguire, saying it is “a dream” to play alongside him and insisting he will not be affected by another difficult outing in England’s 3-1 win over Scotland.

Maguire came off the bench and scored an own goal here at Hampden Park, the only blip in an otherwise impressive England display, in which Jude Bellingham was outstanding.


