England U21 XI vs Spain: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Euro 2023 final

A rsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe looks set to keep his place in the England team for their European Under-21 Championship Final against Spain.

Smith Rowe was given the nod over Harvey Elliott in the semi-final against Israel and starred as the Young Lions won 3-0.

England boss Lee Carlsey is unlikely to make too many changes but Max Aarons is available again after suspension and is expected to come back in at left-back.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill will be looking to impress England manager Gareth Southgate, who has travelled to Georgia to watch the game.

READ MORE

Colwill is being tipped to force his way into the senior squad before Euro 2024 next summer.

This is the first time England have reached the final of the European Under-21 Championship since 2009. They have not won the tournament since 1984.

England Under-21s predicted XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons; Smith Rowe, Jones, Gomes, Palmer; Gibbs-White, Gordon