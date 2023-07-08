45
England U21 XI vs Spain: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Euro 2023 final

A

rsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe looks set to keep his place in the England team for their European Under-21 Championship Final against Spain.

Smith Rowe was given the nod over Harvey Elliott in the semi-final against Israel and starred as the Young Lions won 3-0.


