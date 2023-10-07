England vs Samoa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score, updates as shot clock denies Farrell

England’s Rugby World Cup pool stage campaign comes to a close in Lille today. Steve Borthwick’s rejuvenated side will be looking to make it four wins from four after a two-week break to head into the quarter-finals with real confidence and momentum, already guaranteed to progress as Pool D winners after bouncing back in impressive fashion from a dismal warm-up schedule.
But despite having already locked in a last-eight clash in Marseille on October 15, most likely against Fiji, England will not want to rest on their laurels with a stern physical test coming this afternoon. Samoa – who make nine personnel changes – can still reach the quarter-finals themselves as runners-up, but would need to win by at least 29 points today and hope that tomorrow’s shootout between Argentina and Japan in Nantes is drawn with neither side claiming a try bonus point.
Manu Tuilagi faces the country of his birth for the first time today, while old friends and rivals George Ford and Owen Farrell are also reunited as the 10-12 partnership. Follow England vs Samoa live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy!
Live updates
England 11-17 Samoa
72 mins: Reset after reset at the scrum is wiping so much time off the clock.
This is a second for England after the knock-on, but the seconds are really ticking down now.
They have to make this happen. Manu will be back on for Samoa soon, taking them back up to 15 men.
England 11-17 Samoa
69 mins: Trademark sniping from Care as Samoa are caught offside and England have a scrum against an undermanned defence.
This feels like an absolutely pivotal moment in this game.
A reminder that England have never previously lost to Samoa.
England 11-17 Samoa
65 mins: Danny Care is on at scrum-half for England, replacing Mitchell.
Christian Leali’ifano is also on for Samoa, who lose Manu for 10 minutes after a hit on Farrell in the air earns him a yellow card.
Can England make their late numerical advantage count?
England 11-17 Samoa
Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Well, Farrell slots a penalty for England, but the effort is scratched out because he exceeded the 60-second shot clock limit.
That would have dragged England within three points of Samoa, and the error is sizeable. England have never lost to Samoa and are still labouring to turn this clash around.
England 11-17 Samoa
64 mins: What a disaster!
Farrell takes an age to line up the kick and the 60-second shot clock expires before he sends it over!
Farcical. That’s the first time that has happened at this World Cup.
The England captain fritters away three points in the most careless fashion.
England 11-17 Samoa
63 mins: Samoa are creaking now as England have a penalty that is kicked to the corner.
The lineout is stolen, but here come England again.
The carrying in and around the 22 is so much more threatening from England now, particularly from Lawrence, Martin and Chessum, who knocks on.
But TMO Brian MacNeice wants to alert referee Andrew Brace to another off-the-ball tackle from Samoa, which results in a penalty.
Farrell to step up again to make this a three-point game in the final 15 minutes…
England 11-17 Samoa
60 mins: England look far more dangerous with ball in hand now, having sent on the likes of Ollie Lawrence and George Martin for Tuilagi and Lawes.
Samoa have made six changes over the last few minutes in a bid to hold onto this shock lead.
England 11-17 Samoa
Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy
England have had two possible scores scrubbed off in quick succession here, first Jamie George going close and then Marchant racing in after fine work from Smith, only for that effort to be chalked off for a forward pass on review.
PENALTY! England 11-17 Samoa | Owen Farrell 58′
58 mins: Just a penalty for that off-the-ball tackle from Toala on Farrell, which the England captain turns into three points.
England reduce the deficit to six points with just over 20 minutes left to play in Lille.
England 8-17 Samoa
Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Borthwick makes a big change by bringing off Ford, with Smith slotting in at full-back, Steward moving to the wing and Farrell stepping up to fly-half.
Tuilagi and Marchant now join forces in the centres.
