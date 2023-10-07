16
England vs Samoa LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score, updates as shot clock denies Farrell

England’s Rugby World Cup pool stage campaign comes to a close in Lille today. Steve Borthwick’s rejuvenated side will be looking to make it four wins from four after a two-week break to head into the quarter-finals with real confidence and momentum, already guaranteed to progress as Pool D winners after bouncing back in impressive fashion from a dismal warm-up schedule.

But despite having already locked in a last-eight clash in Marseille on October 15, most likely against Fiji, England will not want to rest on their laurels with a stern physical test coming this afternoon. Samoa – who make nine personnel changes – can still reach the quarter-finals themselves as runners-up, but would need to win by at least 29 points today and hope that tomorrow’s shootout between Argentina and Japan in Nantes is drawn with neither side claiming a try bonus point.


