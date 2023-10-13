16
33
39
8
7
23
5
50
10
47
20
1
24
22
14
35
26
25
48
31
2
11
38
15
49
29
46
44
37
34
40
18
45
13
4
9
32
43
21
30
3

England XI vs Australia: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury for friendly today

127 1 minute read


The friendly at Wembley will be the first meeting between England and the Aussies since May 2016, when Marcus Rashford — who could also play on Friday — scored less than three minutes into his England debut.

With England back in action next Tuesday for a pivotal qualifier against Italy in which they would qualify for Euro 2024 with a win, manager Gareth Southgate is expected to name an experimental XI against Australia.


Source link

127 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Hatters midfielder has done all he can to be a key member of Luton's Premier League squad

Hatters midfielder has done all he can to be a key member of Luton's Premier League squad

LINE-UP: The last Luton Town to beat Everton at Goodison Park in 1988

LINE-UP: The last Luton Town to beat Everton at Goodison Park in 1988

Jack Draper loses sweaty four-setter to Andrey Rublev as shock New York run ends

Jack Draper loses sweaty four-setter to Andrey Rublev as shock New York run ends

The nightmare in the way of the American’s US Open final dream

The nightmare in the way of the American’s US Open final dream

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo