Extra night added for Up Close & Personal Show by Grammy Award winning RnB Star Anthony Hamilton

Grammy Award winning R&B and soul royalty, Anthony Hamilton, will be landing on South African soil this month. In anticipation, the Up Close & Personal show at SunBet Arena in Menlyn sold out quickly, but fans have another opportunity to book tickets to the second night that was recently added – Sunday, 24 September 2023.

Aligned to Heritage Day, fans are encouraged to wear traditional outfits to both shows, while being serenaded by the soothing sounds of the legendary singer Anthony Hamilton.

Climb aboard the soul train with earlier and latest sounds tracks – Charlene, Comin’ From Where I’m From, Best of Me, The Point of It All, Struggle No More, Do You Feel Me, Woo, Can’t Let Go, Pray for Me, and A Change is Gonna Come.

Tickets are live and available from Computicket Shoprite and Checkers and range from: R450 – R2550

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Extra show, Sunday, 24 September 2023 TIME: 16h00 COST: Range between R450 – R2550 (VVIP – includes welcome drinks and food) VENUE: SunBet Arena, Time Square, Menlyn

Also, your show armband could win you cash, the ultimate Mercedes GLA 200 dream car or a five-year timeshare deal at the new luxury Lefika Villas at Sun City, in the Time Square EXPLORE promotion.

Each armband is equivalent to one entry into the competition draw if it is exchanged at the Explore Hub within 14 days of the show.

For more information and terms and conditions, visit HERE at the Explore Hub or the Most Value Guest (MVG) desk.

Conveniently, you could also enter if you decide to grab a pre-show bite to eat with the Show Night Buffet available at Tatso. The Buffet at The Maslow Time Square Hotel for a discounted R185 per person – click here. *This cost excludes beverages. ** Spend more than R500 to qualify for an EXPLORE entry.