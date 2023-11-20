20
Diddy Spotted Outside Star Island Mansion Following Settling Lawsuit with Cassie

141 1 minute read

Diddy has been spotted for the first time since settling his lawsuit with his ex-lover and singer Cassie. Spotted outside his Star Island Miami mansion, Diddy was spotted beside his chief of staff with his face buried in his hands.

After settling with Cassie following her explosive allegations. Ben Brafman, Diddy’s lawyer, shared a statement:

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Diddy was sued by his former lover Cassie, stating she was rapped and sex trafficked during their relationship. Cassie, born Casandra Ventura, filed the suit in New York City, stating she was the victim of a “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking.

Included in the lawsuit was a 2018 rape, which Cassie stated as Diddy attempted to prevent her from leaving him.

You can learn more about the allegations here.






