Malumz on Decks Signs with Warner Music Africa. – Warner Music Africa is thrilled to unveil its latest gem of House music. The electrifying DJ duo, Malumz on Decks. This exceptional duo comprise of the talented Oscar Nyathi and Mandla Mtshali. They are set to make waves in the music scene with a highly-anticipated EP, “Uzuri.”

The duo hail from the vibrant city of Ekurhuleni, just east of Johannesburg.

Malumz on Decks are more than just DJs and producers. They are entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and social development activists.

These two musical virtuosos have breathed new life into the South African house music landscape. They have amassed an impressive catalog of hits thus far. This includes their debut album “The Journey.” Also, their sophomore masterpiece “Find Your Way,” and latest, ‘Afro Is Afrika’ EP.

The journey of Malumz on Decks is nothing short of spectacular! Proving their triumph at the 26th South African Music Awards (SAMA). Their musical prowess earned them the esteemed title of resident DJs on METRO FM. A powerhouse in South Africa’s commercial radio landscape.

Malumz on Decks is currently in the lab! Tirelessly crafting their fourth release, “Uzuri.” The EP a much anticipated musical masterpiece. It bears the unmistakable signature style of the dynamic duo. Featuring remarkable collaborations with emerging House music talents, including the sensational Murumba Pitch.

Their journey so far reads like a dream:

2022: “The Malumz Experience” resonated across all corners of the globe, reinforcing international appeal.

In fact, come 2020, Malumz on Decks clinched a prestigious SAMA Award. Consequently taking the Remix of the Year. Furthermore, garnering nominations for Best Dance Album and Duo or Group of the Year.

The duo also took the airwaves by storm as they joined the METRO FM family in 2020. A known radio giant in South Africa. They became integral members of the Urban Beat Team and also resident Mix DJs for all shows.

In 2019, they earned a SAMA Nomination for Song of the Year for their hit “Shayi’Number.”

The journey of Malumz on Decks stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment. To their craft, and again, their impact on the music industry. With Warner Music Africa’s backing, the duo are set for great success. The EP “Uzuri” primed to become a milestone in their illustrious career.

Stay tuned for a sonic journey like no other! Malumz on Decks continue to redefine the House music landscape.

Follow Malumz On Decks’ journey

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music | Shazam