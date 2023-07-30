F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream and latest updates with Max Verstappen into the lead

F 1 Belgium Grand Prix – LIVE!

Charles Leclerc is on pole for today’s Belgian Grand Prix as the Ferrari driver looks to try and hold off an ominous Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver is dominating this year’s world championship again but has been hit with a five-point grind penalty after exceeding his gearbox part allowance for the season during Friday’s qualifying.

Verstappen also won the sprint race on Saturday and Leclerc admits he’s not confident about the prospect of holding off the Dutchman. Indeed, he could become only the second driver in Formula One history to win eight successive races should he repeat last year’s heroics once more.

This weekend in Spa has been a story of bad weather causing delays and it will be fascinating to see if that continues to play a part during the Grand Prix itself. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated race stream!