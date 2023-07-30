F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream and latest updates with Max Verstappen into the lead

1 Belgium Grand Prix – LIVE!
Charles Leclerc is on pole for today’s Belgian Grand Prix as the Ferrari driver looks to try and hold off an ominous Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver is dominating this year’s world championship again but has been hit with a five-point grind penalty after exceeding his gearbox part allowance for the season during Friday’s qualifying.
Verstappen also won the sprint race on Saturday and Leclerc admits he’s not confident about the prospect of holding off the Dutchman. Indeed, he could become only the second driver in Formula One history to win eight successive races should he repeat last year’s heroics once more.
This weekend in Spa has been a story of bad weather causing delays and it will be fascinating to see if that continues to play a part during the Grand Prix itself. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated race stream!
Live updates
Verstappen into the lead!
Lap 17: That was not difficult for Verstappen as he bids to win eight races in a row
Perez vs Verstappen
Lap 16: Bit of needle between Verstappen and Horner on the team radio as the Dutchman closes in on Perez
Red Bull vs Red Bull
Lap 11: Perez leads by 2.694 seconds but is on softer tyres
All looks primed for Verstappen to take over…
BOOM!
Lap 9: Verstappen now into second after a lovely move to squeeze past Leclerc!
Rain on the radar!
Lap 8: Rain expected in a few minutes as Verstappen hunts down Leclerc
Sainz and Norris in trouble
Lap 6: Sainz has taken some damage and is fighting with Albon in eighth while Norris is already changing tyres after a horrible start to the race for McLaren.
Verstappen now ahead of Hamilton and ready to take on Perez.
Piastri hauled off
Lap 4: Piastri’s McLaren has been hauled off after rear wing damage early on as Hamilton tracks down Leclerc in second behind Perez.
Verstappen, as ever, is not far behind…
LIGHTS OUT!
Lap 1: Away we go!
Piastri in some early trouble as Perez takes the lead!
Drivers out for formation lap
We’re almost there now!
Edging closer
The weather has – so far at least – not played a part today…
