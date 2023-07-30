46
2
29
39
7
14
43
1
37
48
18
50
10
47
13
15
33
11
5
45
16
30
20
22
23
49
44
24
35
9
26
4
34
38
32
3
31
25
21
40
8

F1 Belgian Grand Prix LIVE! Race stream and latest updates with Max Verstappen into the lead

145 1 minute read


F

1 Belgium Grand Prix – LIVE!

Charles Leclerc is on pole for today’s Belgian Grand Prix as the Ferrari driver looks to try and hold off an ominous Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver is dominating this year’s world championship again but has been hit with a five-point grind penalty after exceeding his gearbox part allowance for the season during Friday’s qualifying.

Verstappen also won the sprint race on Saturday and Leclerc admits he’s not confident about the prospect of holding off the Dutchman. Indeed, he could become only the second driver in Formula One history to win eight successive races should he repeat last year’s heroics once more.


Source link

145 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

3 Indian Players Who Made Their Debuts After MS Dhoni But Retired Before Him

Nakamba, Munetsi in Deadline Deals

Nakamba, Munetsi in Deadline Deals

First Liverpool, now Man City

First Liverpool, now Man City

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal miss out on long-term target; Caicedo to Chelsea; Van de Ven update

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal miss out on long-term target; Caicedo to Chelsea; Van de Ven update

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo