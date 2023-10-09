16
F1 news: FIA launch review into ‘dangerous’ Qatar Grand Prix conditions

T

he FIA has begun a review into Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix after drivers complained of racing in dangerously high temperatures.

George Russell branded the F1 race “beyond the limit of what is acceptable” as temperatures in the drivers’ cockpits exceeded 50 degrees for a contest which lasted one hour and 28 minutes.


