Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream: How can I watch El Clasico friendly on TV in UK today?

The LaLiga heavyweights take one of football’s most iconic fixtures to Texas later but that will do little to dilute the ill-feeling amongst the two clubs.

It will be a first chance for Jude Bellingham to experience at least some of the glamour around the game and the England international has already scored for the first time in the all-white kit.

Similarly, new Barca arrival Ilkay Gundogan has played in some of the biggest games the sport has to offer but these are uncharted waters for the German international.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Real Madrid TV in the UK.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream on Real Madrid TV.

LIVE blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!