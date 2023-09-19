Focalistic Lights Up Pretoria National Botanic Gardens

A night that will forever be etched in the annals of Amapiano history! Focalistic, known off-stage as Lethabo Sebetso, celebrated his meteoric rise to stardom in his hometown. An electrifying one-man show, The Straata Nation Address.

With the Straata Nation Address, The President of the Streets, Focalistic called, and the masses answered.

The event was held at Pretoria National Botanic Gardens this past weekend. It not only marked a career milestone for the young sensation, but also solidified his position as the President of the Streets.

With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, Focalistic summoned his loyal fans. They faithfully answered his call in overwhelming numbers. The open-air venue was bathed in neon lights and pulsating with Amapiano rhythms. The evening saw 15,000 music fans in attendance. Bearing witness to an unforgettable night of music and unity.

Focalistic spared no effort in delivering a show that would carve his name in the records of South African musical history. The line-up read like a who’s who of South African music. Specifically Amapiano royalty, featuring stellar performances by Blxckie, a G-Tech 2bit and DJ Tshegu. Sjava, Murdah Bongz, Dj PH, Tyler ICU & Pabi Cooper. And the dynamic duo Mellow & Sleazy.

Focalistic also included surprise guest acts from Ch’cco, M.J, and Eeque which had the crowd in awe. MC duties were masterfully handled by none other than Skhanda queen herself, Moozlie.

While every track in Focalistic’s catalog is a hit, the crowd favorite of the night was undoubtedly Kekeleza. The audience’s euphoria reached a crescendo as they sang along to every word of this chart-topping anthem.

The production value of the show left attendees in awe, as a levitating stage added an otherworldly dimension to the performance. The highlight of the night came when a choir took to the stage to deliver breath-taking renditions of Focalistic’s iconic hits, leaving the audience spellbound.

In a reflective moment, Focalistic shared his thoughts, saying, “In all of these videos, I kept remembering that my Mom was watching me perform for the first time. I can’t say thank you enough! History was made! Everything is possible with God!! Botanical Garden 2023!! 15,000 voices!”

Focalistic’s ‘Straata Nation Address‘ at Pretoria National Botanic Gardens was more than just a concert. It was a cultural phenomenon. A testament to the power of music. A celebration of one of South Africa’s brightest musical talents.

