T.I. And Tiny Sued For 2005 Sexual Assault In L.A.

According to news reports, T.I. and Tiny have been accused of drugging a woman they met in a club in Los Angeles back in 2005 in order to coerce her to back to their hotel for a threesome, which is detailed in her lawsuit.

The Harrises have already responded to the lawsuit, saying, “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations. For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do. For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear… We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

The woman, who filed her suit as Jane Doe, says she was in the Air Force in 2005 and stationed in L.A. when the alleged assault occurred. She claims she met a man named “Caviar”, who worked for the couple, at a party at the late rapper Coolio’s house. Doe alleges that T.I. and his wife were a no show at the Coolio party, but says that Caviar invited them to a nightclub the following night, which is where she met the Harrises.

Doe claims she had two Amaretto sours before she was handed a third drink by Tiny, which she shared with a friend. When T.I. decided to leave the club, the woman claims he asked her to ride with Tiny and him … while her friend would ride with “Caviar,” who said they were all going to the same place.

In the lawsuit, the woman alleges two other women she didn’t know got in an SUV with them and all five of them ended up in a hotel room, but Tiny kicked out the other two women because one was too flirty with T.I. The suit claims Tiny took her into the bathroom, where she took off both of their clothes and then a naked T.I. joined them and they all got in the shower.

She is suing the Harrises for sexual battery, assault, negligence and false imprisonment.

The plaintiff says she’s filing the lawsuit now because of new California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act, which opened a year-long window for the revival of claims where the statute of limitations would have otherwise run.





