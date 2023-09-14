29
France 27-12 Uruguay: Second-string hosts made to work by impressive Los Teros

F

rance eventually battled past Uruguay in Lille on Thursday but it is the impressive South Americans who come away with more credit.

The hosts, playing a second-string team, make it two wins from two to remain in pole position in Pool A, but were pushed all the way by Uruguay, who may now rethink their pre-tournament aim of qualifying for the next World Cup and a group-stage exit.


