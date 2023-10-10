Gabriel ends Mikel Arteta experiment in Arsenal fightback with key role in title charge

A s the full-time whistle went at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Gabriel turned to William Saliba and hoisted his defensive partner into the air.

Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Manchester City was a statement performance and their two centre-backs played a pivotal role, so it is no wonder they celebrated so wildly.

City goal machine Erling Haaland hardly got a kick as he was marshalled brilliantly by the pair.

Saliba has, rightly, been receiving rave reviews for his fine form but another towering display from Gabriel embodied a player rejuvenated.

Productive partnership: William Saliba and Gabriel completely shut down Erling Haaland / Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Brazilian was dropped in a shock move for the season opener against Nottingham Forest but he has forced his way back into the Arsenal team to become an integral part of their title push.

His form has justified the decision by Mikel Arteta not to entertain any offers for him over the summer, amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

He and Saliba were key players last season but their partnership has gone from strength to strength since Gabriel was recalled.

Their styles compliment each other – Gabriel likes to defend on the front foot, while Saliba uses his pace to sweep behind.

If Arsenal are to dethrone City this season, Gabriel looks set to be key

Haaland will be relieved to see the back of them until the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium in March.

“The idea of not playing Gabriel Magalhaes at the start of the season was an experiment that won’t happen again,” former Manchester United defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports on Sunday.

“Those two centre-halves – Gabriel and William Saliba – were pivotal against City, they were outstanding playing against the best player in the world in that position.”

Arsenal view Gabriel as an important part of their future and he was one of several key players to sign a new contract last season.

He is now settled in London, living with his wife and baby daughter. Having initially struggled with English, his grasp of the language has dramatically improved and Arsenal staff believe that has helped his tactical understanding.

If Arsenal are to dethrone City this season, Gabriel looks set to be key.