Georgia vs Spain live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

S pain look to put the background noise behind them as they attempt to breathe life into their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

The success of the women’s team has been undermined by unpalatable off-field issues, the fallout from which will continue.

Still, for La Roja tonight, it’s about trying to catch Scotland at the summit of Group A if they are to avoid the indignity of relying on the Nations League to seal a place at next summer’s tournament in Germany.

Georgia have beaten only Cyprus thus far but could perhaps use their home advantage well against a Spanish team yet to convince.

Here’s how to watch all the action later today.

Read More

Where to watch Georgia vs Spain

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast on Viaplay Sports 1. Coverage starts at 4.50pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off time at the Boris Paichadze National Stadium Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia.