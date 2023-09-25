Govt to splurge US$27m to revive irrigation schemes

BUSINESS REPORTER

John Basera, the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, has disclosed that the government will spend US$27m to rehabilitate irrigation schemes to add 20 000 hactares.

Apart from fighting the effects of climate change, irrigation farming aids farmers in diversifying their farming operations, which enables them to grow crops all year round rather than relying on seasonal productions.

Speaking during a media lunch held in the capital on Friday, Lands, Basera said: “The right thing to do is AMA, which is adaption, mitigation and action. We obviously have to adapt to climate change and vulnerability. We need to mitigate the vagaries of climate change but, we need to be action oriented. AMA should be part of the war chest of climate change, effects and vulnerabilities.”

He added: “.We are rolling out US$27m so that we quickly rehabilitate our irrigation schemes.”

Related