Zimbabwe will never be ruled by puppets: ED

STAFF REPORTER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday declared that Zimbabwe would never be ruled by puppets of the West that imposed targeted sanctions on the southern African nation.

Speaking at a burial ceremony of former Attorney General and Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Johannes Tomana, and Retired Brigadier General Milton Siziba at the National Heroes Acre, Mnangagwa said the West is pursuing a regime-change agenda in Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa claimed that the West is using the opposition to try to unseat ZANU-PF.

He said:“Under our mass revolutionary party, ZANU- PF, we remain a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Zimbabwe will never, ever be run by a puppet government of our erstwhile oppressors. Never. This is a position that the national heroes were are interring and heroines we are honoring today played their part and left us a legacy of resilience and unflinching patriotism.”

Zimbabwe marked National Heroes Day on Monday with thousands of people attending the burial of Tomana and Siziba at the National Heroes Acre.

He said Zimbabwe continued to prosper despite the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union.

“Twenty-three years after the ruinous sanctions imposed by some Western countries, our country continues to defy all odds. We are transforming our infrastructure as well as industrialising and modernising our economy,” Mnangagwa said.

Related