Homecoming Celebration & Creative Collaboration Take Center Stage at Press Junket With Major League Djz

In a dazzling display of homecoming joy and musical prowess, Warner Music Africa hosted a remarkable press junket to unveil the latest chart-topper ‘All Night Long‘ by Major League Djz, featuring the sensational artist’s Elaine and Yumbs. The event celebrated South African music, culture, and creative collaboration, showcasing the unbridled talent of the country’s artists and their unwavering commitment to their audience.

From the beginning, Major League Djz have made it clear that their core audience is their priority, and their latest track “All Night Long” perfectly demonstrates this sentiment. The song, a masterful blend of Amapiano beats and electrifying vocals, has taken the music scene by storm, resonating deeply with fans and earning the title of the number 3 radio hit across all stations in South Africa this week while debuting on the 5FM Dance charts a day prior to release day.

At the press junket, the vibrant energy was palpable as Major League Djz, Elaine, and Yumbs shared their thoughts on the project and the DJs’ journey back home. Major League Djz, renowned for their dynamic mixes and innovative soundscapes, expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with fellow artists who share their passion for pushing boundaries and embracing their roots.

Elaine, a rising star known for her soulful sound, seized the moment to delve into her creative process for “All Night Long.” She praised Major League Djz for granting her artistic freedom and applauded their seamless fusion of Amapiano elements into the track.

Elaine says she “knew if she tapped into Amapiano, it would definitely be with Major League who let her have creative freedom on this project.” Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for her first Amapiano endeavor, Elaine’s excitement was evident as she basked in the warm reception of her newfound sonic direction.

Yumbs, a name on the rise in the music industry, injected his infectious energy into the event, emphasizing the unity that comes from creating music that resonates with South Africans from all walks of life. The seamless collaboration among these talented artists echoes the commitment of Warner Music Africa to nurturing the country’s musical landscape and fostering partnerships that drive the industry forward.

Amid the euphoric atmosphere of the press junket, the event seamlessly transformed into a jubilant celebration as Major League Djz and Yumbs spontaneously embraced their South African roots. The room erupted in cheers as the artists, joined by attendees, crafted an impromptu dance challenge infused with the iconic iBus Stop dance – a cherished cultural gem.

This spirited display showcased the artists’ unbreakable bond with their homeland and underlined the magic that happens when music, dance, and community converge. The iBus Stop dance challenge ignited the space with infectious energy, creating an unforgettable moment that resonated deeply with everyone present, embodying the heart and soul of South African music and culture.

As “All Night Long” continues to climb the charts and captivate audiences across South Africa and beyond, the success of the press junket stands as a testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and the unwavering connection between artists and their home audience. Major League Djz, Elaine, and Yumbs have undoubtedly created a musical masterpiece that embodies the essence of South African music, and their journey is a testament to the boundless possibilities that arise when artists remain true to themselves while embracing new horizons.

About Major League

South African music powerhouse, Major League DJZ, is crafting the sound of the future with an exciting blend of immersive African sonics and futuristic production.

The twin power duo born Bandile and Banele Mbere have sustained a high level of commercial success and received critical acclaim across a career that spanned a decade and seen them play a critical role in rewiring the modern musical DNA of the rainbow nation while experimenting with elements from hip-hop, kwaito, afro beats, and amapiano.

Thanks to their throbbing brand of party-starting music, the brothers have achieved cultural icon status in their home nation and across the continent, collaborating with respected acts like Cassper Nyovest, Abidoza, Blaqnick, and Patoranking.

Born in exile to a family of anti-apartheid campaigners, the twin brothers grew up in Boston, Massachusetts Where their family moved in the same social circle as legendary South African musicians like Hugh Masakela, Caiphus Semenya, Letta Mbulu, and Miriam Makeba. These associations offered the twins an unconventional education on South African jazz and popular African music which they paired with the hip-hop music that they loved in America.

Upon the end of South Africa’s apartheid regime, the brothers returned to the country and started to build a platform for themselves as party organizers. From throwing parties as high schoolers, the brothers began to experiment with DJ-ing, lining up for DJs who missed sets at their well-attended parties. Additionally, the brothers have held special edition parties in honor of western stars like Akon, Fat Joe, and 50 Cent.

Possessing similar elements to kwaito, the brothers embraced amapiano, another homebrew sound, just as it was rising to national popularity in early 2020. Two albums, Pianochella and What’s The Levol, both released in 2020 helped to document their fascination with amapiano as they sauntered between light-hearted ballads and more up tempo party ravers on both albums in collaboration with guests like Costa Titch, Kamo Mphela, and Stunna.

The rising popularity of amapiano and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ruled that people couldn’t congregate for their Major League Gardens shows, and this meant that the brothers had to pivot to virtual means to keep their audience sated; this gap led to the creation of their wildly-popular Balcony Mix series. They’ve since collaborated with stars like Vigro Deep, Major Lazer, TylerICU, Boohle, and Kabza De Small across editions of the show.

Another album, titled ‘Outside’, followed in December 2021. Mostly recorded during quarantine in Ghana, the brothers used the album as an opportunity to connect amapiano with other sonic styles from across the continent. Three months after the release of ‘Outside’, Major League DJZ announced a global recording deal with Atlantic Records. Since then, they have gone on to break the world record for the longest DJ set performed by a duo, performing for 75 hours from September 2nd to 4th for a special edition of their Balcony Mix Xperience.

Earlier in the year, the brothers fulfilled the premise of their 2020 hit “Phelito Coachella,” performing on both weekends of the 2022 Coachella fest alongside the long-time inspiration, Black Coee, before following that feat with a sold-out headline show at the O2 Academy Brixton in May.

Source: Warner Music Africa