How to watch Japan vs Chile for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

The Brave Blossoms have made plenty of progress in the last decade or so but recent form has been a concern following losses to Samoa and Fiji.

Japan, however, remain favourites to overcome a Chile team lacking experience at the top level even despite their differing form in the run-up to this autumn’s festival of rugby in France.

Still, they have little to lose and a win would represent one of the more remarkable stories of the opening round of fixtures.

Here’s how to watch the action today.

Where to watch Japan vs Chile

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 11:25am BST ahead of 12pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the ITVX website and app.