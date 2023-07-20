Ian Maatsen makes statement on Chelsea future after two-goal display and Mauricio Pochettino talks

I an Maatsen says he wants to stay at Chelsea next season with his future in limbo amid Burnley’s attempts to sign him on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old scored the opening two goals in a 5-0 win over Wrexham in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of the club.

Maatsen was one of a number of young players who have uncertain futures despite being on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Speaking after his star display, Maatsen revealed that he would ideally like to remain at Chelsea: “I hope to come back here and show the fans and the manager what I am capable of.

“Of course, sometimes it is difficult [not knowing your future] but you try to do your best all the time, stay calm and not stress.

“Just think about football, ask a lot of questions about how to get better, how to improve yourself, ask your teammates and help them as well.”

Maatsen played on the left-wing but is typically a left-back, a position he is further down the pecking order due to competition from senior options Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

The Netherlands Under-21 international, who was on loan at Burnley last season, was relaxed about playing out of position and said: “It is a position I can play. I can adapt really quick. I also come in those positions when I play at left-back so for me it isn’t so difficult.”

He added: “A lot of competition is good for me as a player and for the others to work hard and stay focused.”

Maatsen also revealed he has spoken to Pochettino about his future but was keen to keep the conversation private.