Ian Maatsen makes statement on Chelsea future after two-goal display and Mauricio Pochettino talks

an Maatsen says he wants to stay at Chelsea next season with his future in limbo amid Burnley’s attempts to sign him on a permanent basis.
The 21-year-old scored the opening two goals in a 5-0 win over Wrexham in Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of the club.
Maatsen was one of a number of young players who have uncertain futures despite being on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.
Speaking after his star display, Maatsen revealed that he would ideally like to remain at Chelsea: “I hope to come back here and show the fans and the manager what I am capable of.
“Of course, sometimes it is difficult [not knowing your future] but you try to do your best all the time, stay calm and not stress.
“Just think about football, ask a lot of questions about how to get better, how to improve yourself, ask your teammates and help them as well.”
Maatsen played on the left-wing but is typically a left-back, a position he is further down the pecking order due to competition from senior options Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.
The Netherlands Under-21 international, who was on loan at Burnley last season, was relaxed about playing out of position and said: “It is a position I can play. I can adapt really quick. I also come in those positions when I play at left-back so for me it isn’t so difficult.”
He added: “A lot of competition is good for me as a player and for the others to work hard and stay focused.”
Maatsen also revealed he has spoken to Pochettino about his future but was keen to keep the conversation private.
Source link